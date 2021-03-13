Just one day after reports claimed that Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez broke up and called off their two-year engagement, the A-list couple denies claims of a split, a rep for J. Lo confirms to Closer Weekly.

“All the reports are inaccurate,” the couple told TMZ in a statement on Saturday, March 13. “We are working through some things.” The outlet also noted that the pair’s relationship issues have “nothing to do with a third party.”

Courtesy of Alex Rodriguez/Instagram

The former MLB player, 45, was accused of allegedly cheating on the pop singer, 51, with Southern Charm star Madison LeCroy in January 2021. However, during the season 7 reunion of the Bravo series, the starlet, 30, denied that they hooked up, claiming she never met up with Alex personally and only video-chatted with him.

“They never officially broke up and talked about it but are still together,” an insider told People about J. Lo and A-Rod’s relationship issues. “They hit a rough patch. But [they are] not broken up.”

Additionally, it seems the pair have been having difficulty spending time together recently due to the coronavirus pandemic. “She’s working in the Dominican Republic and he’s in Miami so it’s tough seeing each other especially with quarantining and COVID,” the source told the outlet. “But they want to try to stay together.”

The Yankees alum and the “Waiting for Tonight” singer started dating in 2017. They revealed they were engaged in March 2019, when A-Rod took to Instagram to announce that J. Lo had “said yes” to his proposal on the beach.

Instagram/JenniferLopez

Since they got engaged, the couple has postponed their lavish dream nuptials not once, but twice. “We had to cancel the wedding,” the Second Act star revealed in December 2020. “Because of COVID, because of the quarantine. And we actually did it twice, which people don’t know.”

“You know, they say third time’s a charm, so let’s hope it’s what we want to hear,” the baseball star added about rescheduling their wedding during his appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon the following month.

Jennifer was previously married to Ojani Noa from 1997 to 1998, followed by Cris Judd from 2001 to 2003 and then to Marc Anthony — who is the father of her twins, Max and Emme — from 2004 to 2014. The Bronx native was also engaged to Ben Affleck in 2002, but they split in 2004. As for Alex, his last marriage was to ex Cynthia Scurtis — the mother of his daughters, Natasha and Ella — from 2002 to 2008.