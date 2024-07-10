Jennifer Garner's Dating History: Ben Affleck, John Miller

Many fans of Jennifer Garner are familiar with her romance with Ben Affleck, which resulted in their three beloved children — Violet, Fin and Samuel. Aside from her high-profile marriage to the Good Will Hunting actor, the 13 Going on 30 star has kept her dating history mostly private. However, Jennifer’s relationships with Scott Foley, Michael Vartan and current boyfriend John Miller have also been documented through the years.

Who Is Jennifer Garner’s First Husband, Scott Foley?

Jen met actor Scott on the set of Felicity while she was guest starring on the drama in 1998. They quickly fell for each other and tied the knot at their home on October 19, 2000. However, the marriage only lasted a few years, as they separated in March 2003. Jennifer filed for divorce in May that year, citing irreconcilable differences, and the split was finalized in March 2004.

Jennifer told The Sun in 2012 that she regretted getting married so young. “Everyone reaches maturity at different times. I wish I’d known to wait for marriage until I was 30 or over,” she said. “I did marry in my 20s and I found divorce a crushing experience. I thought the divorce statistics would never apply to me. I was beyond heartbroken when they did.”

However, she spoke fondly of her ex in an interview with Allure the following year. “Oh, [Scott’s] a great guy. We were full-on grown-ups, but looking back I’m aware we did not know what hit us. We didn’t have a shot. He’s a really good guy, and we just imploded,” she explained.

In addition to Felicity, Scott is known for his roles in TV shows like The Unit, Scandal and Scrubs. He also played Roman Bridger in the Scream film franchise.

Did Jennifer Garner Date Michael Vartan?

Following her split from Scott, Jen quickly moved on with Alias costar Michael in August 2003. There were rumors that her relationship with Michael overlapped with her marriage to Scott and contributed to their divorce. However, Scott himself shut down the speculation in an interview with TV Guide in October 2003, saying that “nobody else was involved” in the split.

“Jennifer became a huge celebrity,” he continued. “She became a huge star, and she deserved everything she got. There was no other relationship, there was no infidelity, nothing. People get divorced, you know? Through no one’s fault and everyone’s fault.”

Jennifer and Michael dated until mid-2004. Though their relationship didn’t work out, the Never Been Kissed star told USA Today in 2005 that he and his ex were still “best friends.” The friendship was still going strong by November 2023, as Jennifer wished Michael a happy birthday on social media.

“I can’t remember why I was Bavarian, but I do know today is your birthday. I hope it’s a great one, Michael! XX S. Bristow,” she wrote alongside a snap from their Alias days.

When Was Jennifer Garner Married to Ben Affleck?

Though Ben and Jennifer became friends while working together on Pearl Harbor in 2001 and Daredevil in 2003, it wasn’t until August 2004 when they started dating. The Gone Girl actor proposed in April 2005, and they wasted no time tying the knot. Their nuptials took place at a private Turks and Caicos ceremony on June 29, 2005, with only officiant Victor Garber and his would-be husband, Rainer Andreesen, as the guests.

The former couple welcomed daughter Violet in December 2005, followed by their second child, Fin, in January 2009. Ben and Jennifer’s son, Samuel, arrived in February 2012.

Unfortunately, Ben and Jennifer announced their split three years later. “We go forward with love and friendship for one another and a commitment to coparenting our children whose privacy we ask to be respected during this difficult time,” they shared in a statement in 2015.

Though their divorce was finalized in October 2018, Ben and Jennifer remain close friends and coparents today.

Who Is Jennifer Garner’s Boyfriend, John Miller?

Jen’s romance with her current beau, John, who is the CEO of CaliGroup, was revealed in October 2018. A source told Life & Style in January 2019 that the actress was the “happiest she’s been in years” with John. The two briefly called it quits in August 2020 as the COVID-19 pandemic kept them from seeing each other, but reconciliation rumors swirled by May 2021, and they were seen together again that August.

In May 2024, a source revealed to Life & Style that John asked Jen to marry him in April 2022 around the time of her 50th birthday. The insider added that they are planning and intimate and low-key wedding, which is on par with the private lifestyle they’ve led thus far.