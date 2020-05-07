Actress Jennifer Garner gave Prince Harry and Meghan Markle a big shout-out for using her campaign with Save the Children to share a new video of baby Archie on his first birthday.

“Dear Meghan and Harry, thank you for sharing your gorgeous son with the world and allowing us to join you in celebrating his first birthday,” the proud mom of three to kids, Violet, 14, Seraphina, 11, and Samuel, 8, wrote on Instagram on Wednesday, May 6. “We are humbled and grateful that you chose @savewithstories to mark this special day and in so doing — have raised the visibility of @savethechildren’s work in the U.S and U.K and have helped feed and educate children in desperate need of both.”

In the video, Meghan, 38, was reading the children’s book Duck! Rabbit! to her son. The clip was viewed over 560,000 times and it brought a lot of attention to Jen’s Save With Stories campaign, which she started with actress Amy Adams and the organization No Kid Hungry.

“More than anything — watching you lovingly talk through the pictures while your clever Archie turns the pages — lifts all of us up and reminds us that what may seem like a duck just might turn out to be a rabbit,” she gushed. “Thank you for this joyful and meaningful shift in perspective. Best, Jen.”

Save With Stories is a campaign that helps to feed and entertain kids who are stuck at home amid the coronavirus pandemic. Since it started on March 16, a lot of celebrities, including Robin Roberts, Ina Garten and Padma Lakshmi have shared videos of them reading children’s books online. Now, Meghan and Harry, 35, can be added to that list.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex celebrated Archie’s birthday by throwing him an amazing party. The couple went “all out” to make sure everything was just how their son likes it, an insider shared to Closer Weekly on April 30. The little guy even FaceTimed Queen Elizabeth and his grandmother Doria Ragland. Harry and Meghan definitely made sure their son felt completely loved on his birthday!