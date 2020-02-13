If there’s one thing that comes close to Jennifer Garner‘s incredible acting chops, it’s her effortless ability to make her fans crack up in laughter with her hilarious Instagram posts. Most recently, the 13 Going on 30 actress shared a super cute video of her working out — but it was her caption that drew the most attention.

“And then, she napped. 👵🏼,” the 47-year-old beauty captioned the clip on Wednesday, February 12. The beloved star, who can be seen jumping rope while wearing all-black workout gear, added the hashtags, “coming for you” and “death by Beth made me do it.”

While many fans commended Jen for her impressive workout in the comments section of her post, some moms couldn’t help but joke about what they imagine they’d look like if they took a stab at her routine. “I’m jealous of your pelvic floor muscles,” one fan wrote, while another echoed, “I wish I could do that! After six kids, I’d pee.” A third fan chimed in, wondering, “I want to know how you can jump rope without wetting your pants!”

Although Jen is one of Hollywood’s most famous faces, she continually proves to be one of the most relatable mamas. Earlier in January, the Peppermint star — who shares kids Violet, 14, Seraphina, 11, and Samuel, 7, with ex-husband Ben Affleck — proved her son takes after her comedic nature as she shared a picture of a check that Sam wrote up.

“Apparently, birthing and raising someone is valued at $168.42,” Jen hilariously wrote alongside the image at the time. “I guess I should keep my day job.” The Alias alum, who showed off the check that was made out to “mama” and came from her little man’s piggy bank, added the hashtags “I would be his mama for free” and “oh wait I already am” at the end of her caption.

MEGA

Besides taking after her endearing humor, Violet, Seraphina and Sam also adopted dad Ben, 47, and mom Jen’s selfless spirits. In fact, sources close to the former couple — who tied the knot in 2005 but filed for divorce in 2015 — told Closer Weekly all about the Golden Globe winner and the Batman hunk’s bond with their incredible children.

“Despite everything Ben and Jen have been through, the kids couldn’t be more grounded,” the insider exclusively shared with Closer in December 2019, noting Violet, Seraphina and Samuel are so well-behaved. “It’s [also] important to Ben and Jen to teach them the value of money.”