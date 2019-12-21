Anyone who follows Jennifer Garner on social media knows how hilarious she is, and she showed that once again by responding to a troll who criticized her.

After the actress, 47, shared a clip of herself on Instagram wearing her old marching band outfit in order to help out her local production of The Nutcracker, someone decided to respond, in a message that was captured by Comments by Celebs. “What do you call a movie star who makes no movies?” the person wrote.

The 13 Going on 30 star was quick to reply, as she joked, “A mom!” People of course loved the clap-back, as they rushed to respond in the comments section. “Perfect answer!” one person said. Another added, “Along with calling her a mom, you might also say an activist, a humanitarian, an entrepreneur, a home chef, literally the internet’s best friend, an influencer, oh and on top of all of that she’s still a working actress!”

Broadimage/Shutterstock

The A-lister has always been about putting her kids ahead of everything — she has even been quite open about her role as a mother “I have chilled out and stopped trying to be my mom,” Jennifer told Katie Couric at an INBOUND panel on September 5. “I can’t really complain about my kids. They’re pretty awesome. They humor me.”

Jennifer shares three kids — daughters Violet, 14, Seraphina, 10, and Samuel, 7 — with her ex-husband, Ben Affleck. In fact even the Justice League actor, 47, has gushed about Jennifer in the past.

”She’s wonderful,” the Oscar winner said during an interview with Today. “I’m lucky [my kids have] got a great mom, and she helps out a great deal with making sure we coparent in as good a way as possible. …Somebody’s the mother of your kids, they’re going to be the most important, central part of your life, and that’s good.”

MEGA

“Dads are so important to kids, and it’s our responsibility to be there for them, and to be present, to be mindful, to be attentive, to be part of their lives, to be as in it as moms. That’s really the central preoccupation in my life,” he added. “It’s what makes me happy and the rest of the stuff kind of follows.”

All we know is that both Jennifer and Ben are the best parents!