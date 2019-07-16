Is it ladies’ night already?! Jennifer Garner had a relaxing time away from her kids as she joined her girlfriends for a fun night out in L.A. on Saturday, July 13. The mom of three arrived to a sushi restaurant wearing a pair of light blue jeans, a sweater and a white top underneath.

Like always, Jennifer didn’t wear a lot of makeup as she stepped out in public. “Looks weren’t a big deal in my family. I don’t think my parents ever said, ‘You’re pretty,’ and so we just didn’t think about it,” the 47-year-old previously recalled about her childhood to People.

“I was so not one of the pretty girls that I just bypassed insecurity and didn’t see myself as attractive at all. It was not part of my life,” the 13 Going on 30 actress said. “I felt good about myself back then! That is the lucky trick.”

To this day, Jennifer prefers to not to wear too much makeup. Hiding her natural beauty is something she never got into. “Do I seem like someone who’s good at applying makeup?” she laughed. “I own the nicest brushes and I own contouring things. If I used it, I would just look bruised.”

Scroll below to see pics of Jen and her friends in L.A.!