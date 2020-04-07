Daredevils! Jennifer Garner and 8-year-old son Samuel braved the coronavirus pandemic as they went for a bike ride around Los Angeles. The beloved Hollywood actress and her little man wore protective face masks during their outing on Sunday, April 5.

Jennifer, 47, took some time out of their family quarantine as she was spotted riding around town with her youngest child. The 13 Going on 30 star looked sporty chic as she and Samuel enjoyed the fresh air.

Besides the face gear, Jen hit the streets wearing a pair of black joggers, a sleeveless top and sneakers. The blonde-haired cutie, on the other hand, sported a pink T-shirt and black sweatpants. The doting mom proved safety comes first as they both donned helmets.

Although Jen and her kids are one of the millions of other families around the U.S. who have been quarantined at home to help limit the spread of COVID-19, she couldn’t help but break lockdown to get in some exercise. On April 2, the doting mom was also spotted out and about for a walk with Samuel and daughters Violet, 14, and Seraphina, 11.

Since she can’t take her kiddos for a fun shopping trip or day at the spa, a source close to the Alias alum — who shares her three kids with ex-husband Ben Affleck — explained to Closer Weekly how she’s come up with new ways “to keep them occupied.”

“They’ve closed all the hiking trails in L.A., so to get some fresh air, she’ll take them for walks on the beach and in the park … or they’ll play soccer or skateboard in the yard,” the insider dished on March 25, noting Jen wants Violet, Seraphina and Samuel to stay up and active.

“She doesn’t want the children being glued to their iPads or playing computer games all day,” the source explained. “So to keep them busy, they’ll bake and decorate cakes together — the kitchen is a complete mess afterward, but she doesn’t care.”

We bet Jen is just thrilled to be spending all this time with her brood of kids!

