Actress Jennifer Aniston gave her fans the surprise of a lifetime when she filled in for her friend Ellen DeGeneres on the Friday, January 24, episode of the comedian’s talk show.

“So you probably know Ellen’s show is filmed on the Warner Brothers lot and I spent about 10 years here on a show called Friends,” the actress told the live studio audience. “So I thought while I’m here, I’ll go take a visit. Let’s see what happened.”

Lynne Sladky/AP/Shutterstock

Jen, 50, then showed the audience a few clips of herself jumping out from behind the iconic Friends couch to surprise fans who were about to take a picture. The moment was so funny that the audience couldn’t stop laughing. It’s hard to believe Jen’s family told her she would never make any money as an actress when she first started her career. However, Jen had to remain true to herself and, in a previous interview with People, she explained how that happened.

“By getting honest with myself in terms of my relationship with my family. Speaking my truth to them without fear and therefore my work reflected that,” she told the magazine. “And then Friends came. If there were any naysayers in my family, ‘This will never … you’ll never make a dime.’ [Laughs] Just watch me. Don’t threaten me that way. God knows now I’m going to make a couple of dimes.”

Jen’s career quickly took off after Friends and, according to Celebrity Net Worth, she’s currently valued at $300 million! “When’ Friends began, we were all so wide-eyed and bushy-tailed. We couldn’t believe what was happening, and we had no idea what was coming,” the Murder Mystery star recalled to InStyle.

Reed Saxon/AP/Shutterstock

“I miss a lot about that time. Having a job that was absolute, pure joy,” she continued. “I miss getting to be with people I love massively and respect beyond words. So, yes, these days I’m super nostalgic. Anything can make me go, ‘Aww.’”