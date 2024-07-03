Jennifer Aniston takes her auntie responsibilities super seriously, and with BFF Courteney Cox’s daughter Coco Arquette growing up fast she’s going out of her way to open the youngster’s eyes about the dangers and extreme pitfalls that come hand in hand with Hollywood.

“Jen has had a lot of long talks with Coco about pretty much everything, and she’s pushed herself to be the best possible example to Coco,” a source close to the Cox-Arquette family exclusively tells Closer. “While also warning her about the troubles she can get herself into as the daughter of two very famous parents.”

Jennifer, 55, and Courteney’s friendship began on the iconic sitcom Friends, where they portrayed best friends Rachel Green and Monica Geller. The show aired from 1994 to 2004, with Courteney, 60, later asking Jen to be her daughter’s godmother after giving birth in 2004. Coco is the only child of Courteney and her ex-husband, David Arquette, who married in 1999 and divorced in 2013.

The source states that Jen has an “influence” on Coco. “Quite frankly Coco looks and talks more like Jen than she does her own mother!” the source dishes. “Obviously, Jen has been a huge influence on this girl and as now Coco is in her 21st year, Jen is full of pride at what a smart and kind young person she has become.”

When broached with the topic of Jen “spoils Coco rotten,” the insider admits that’s a “matter of opinion” as Jen treats her bestie’s daughter “like a family member.”

“Their relationship is a reflection of the kind of relationship Jen would have liked to have had, but never did with her own mother,” the insider concludes. “Coco is like blood to Jen, even when Jen has had issues and tensions with Courteney over the years, especially when she and David split up, her adoration for Coco has never been in doubt for even one second.”

Jen has supported Courteney and Coco during significant moments, most notably when the Scream star received a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame. The Murder Mystery star was seen in tears as she stood by her goddaughter while her friend received the prestigious honor.

Getty Images

“From the beginning of when we met her, she was immediately inclusive, warm, loving, and interested in everything about you,” Jen delivered an emotional speech at the February 2023 ceremony per Entertainment Tonight. “You’re one of the funniest human beings on the planet Earth. Nothing makes me happier than a Courteney joke and always making us smile. And thank you for enriching our lives with your work. We are so proud of you.”

She added, “To be friends with Courteney is to be family with Courteney and she is responsible for all of that.”

Jennifer then addressed Courteney’s daughter directly, emphasizing, “It’s not easy to grow up in this business, and I just want you to know you shine and you shine in your own unique light.”