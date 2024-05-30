Jennifer Aniston has leaned on her friends in Hollywood, including Nicole Kidman, to help get her through some of the most difficult times in her life.

During a roundtable discussion with The Hollywood Reporter on Wednesday, May 29, Jennifer, 55, was joined by Nicole, 56, Brie Larson, Anna Sawai, Jodie Foster, Sofía Vergara and Naomi Watts for a candid chat about their careers and personal lives.

“Over the years, I’ve gone out of my way to make friends with other women in the industry because there was usually just one woman on a job,” Brie, 34, told the group. “It was just me, and there are things that make me uncomfortable or things that I’d like to change or to laugh about, and connecting with other women has been a game changer because you get to swap stories.”

The remark made Jennifer open up about the fact that Nicole was a huge support system for her while they filmed 2011’s Just Go With It.

“And not even having to do with the work, but just life,” the Friends alum said to Nicole. “When we did that movie in Hawaii, you helped me out on a lot of hard things that I was going through. Just to have that community, it’s very helpful.”

Jennifer has had quite a remarkable career, starring on Friends from 1994 to 2004. The Golden Globe winner has appeared in a number of blockbusters since then. But in her personal life, the Cake actress battled the frenzy surrounding her marriages and splits from exes Brad Pitt and Justin Theroux.

Christopher Polk/Getty Images

She previously spoke out about the fallout from her divorce from Brad, 60, and why she never had children with the Bullet Train actor.

“I just cared about my career. And God forbid a woman is successful and doesn’t have a child,” she told Allure in November 2022. “And the reason my husband left me, why we broke up and ended our marriage, was because I wouldn’t give him a kid. It was absolute lies. I don’t have anything to hide at this point.”

Naomi also agreed that Nicole has helped her navigate her career in Hollywood, saying, “I mean, Nic has definitely been a guiding force for me.”

“And not all of our mentors are on the set. If I can gush a little, Jodie … We’re only a few years apart, but your career was obviously so underway for such a long time and you changed my life with your performances,” she added. “I still remember The Accused.”