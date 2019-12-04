She is one of the most successful actors in the industry, but according to Jennifer Aniston‘s family, she wasn’t supposed to reel in this much cash — or any at all.

The 50-year-old recently sat-down with People and revealed how she started to believe in what she can do when she reached her 20s. “By getting honest with myself in terms of my relationship with my family. Speaking my truth to them without fear and therefore my work reflected that,” the A-lister recalled of how her confidence kicked off. “And then ‘Friends‘ came. If there were any naysayers in my family, ‘This will never … you’ll never make a dime.’ [laughs] Just watch me. Don’t threaten me that way. God knows now I’m going to make a couple of dimes.” And boy did she ever.

However, it is all thanks to Jennifer’s pals that she stayed humbled through it all. “My friendships keep me true and they keep me real … And vice versa,” the actress told the outlet. “It’s a beautiful exchange.” This also isn’t the first time that the Murder Mystery star has touched on finding confidence on the classic sitcom.

“In a way, being on that show was the ultimate trust exercise. There was comfort in numbers there, so we all held each other up,” Jennifer told InStyle of her costars Lisa Kudrow, Courteney Cox, Matthew Perry, David Schwimmer and Matt LeBlanc. She also added how much she misses all of her pals on the show.

“I miss a lot about that time. Having a job that was absolute, pure joy,” the Hollywood star told the outlet. “I miss getting to be with people I love massively and respect beyond words. So, yes, these days I’m super nostalgic. Anything can make me go, ‘Aww.'”

She added, “When’ Friends’ began, we were all so wide-eyed and bushy-tailed. We couldn’t believe what was happening, and we had no idea what was coming.” Well we all now know what happened now that the show has been off the air for 15 years — and it continues to resonate with fans everywhere every single day.