Oh, baby! Fans were thrilled when Jennifer Aniston stopped by The Ellen DeGeneres Show to chat about the super exciting things going on in her life on the October 28 episode. During her visit, however, things got a little more hot and steamy than the audience may have expected! After divulging about her recent kiss with radio star Howard Stern, the famous TV host offered to lock lips with the beloved Friends actress.

“Did you enjoy it? Were you nervous? Did you kind of get into it at all?” the 50-year-old beauty asked Ellen, 60, of her and Howard’s iconic smooch on the daytime talk show. “Is this something that’s going to turn you on?” the TV host hilariously replied. “Why is this important to you?”

Shutterstock

Jen then joked with Ellen about kissing other famous friends of hers. “When’s the last time you kissed a guy?” The Morning Show star asked, “Why is everyone so shocked?! I kiss guys like that. I don’t make out with guys, but I kiss guys on the lips,” the beloved comedian hilariously defended.

“When was the last time you kissed a girl on the lips?” Ellen then asked her guest. “I don’t kiss girls on the lips,” Jen replied, which prompted Ellen to then lean in. As the audience began clapping and cheering, Jen scooted over and planted a quick kiss on Ellen’s puckered pout. “That’s the last time I kissed a girl!” You have such soft lips!” Jen said. “So do you, that’s why I do what I do,” Ellen said in return. LOL!

Following Ellen and Jen’s epic smooch, the Murder Mystery actress opened up about the possibility of a Friends reunion. While surprising fellow guest Charlie Puth — who also happens to be a huge fan of Friends — Jen dished whether the beloved sitcom would ever get a reboot. “We would love for there to be something, but we don’t know what that something is,” Jen admitted of her costars. “We’re working on something.”

In a previous interview with InStyle, Jen got candid about truly finding herself while filming Friends in the mid-90s. “I started to find my confidence when I was on Friends, for sure,” she admitted for the outlet’s 25th anniversary issue. “In a way, being on that show was the ultimate trust exercise. There was comfort in numbers there, so we all held each other up.”

We would be over the moon if Jen announced an upcoming Friends revival!