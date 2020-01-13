Ever since Jennifer Aniston joined Instagram late last year, fans can’t get enough of her highly entertaining content. While hanging out with longtime pals Courteney Cox and Lisa Kudrow, the Morning Show star shared two super cute snaps from their beloved reunion.

“Hi from the girls across the hall,” the 50-year-old beauty captioned her post on Sunday, January 12, while referencing their former Friends characters Rachel Green, Monica Geller and Phoebe Buffay. In the photos, the TV show alums were all smiles as they enjoyed their girls’ night out.

Lisa, 56, also gave fans a behind-the-scenes look at their fun-filled reunion. “Bliss. And more bliss,” the Comeback star captioned the snapshots of Courteney, 55, and Jen each planting a sweet smooch on both of her cheeks. Aww!

Fans of the iconic trio — who began starring on Friends together in September 1994 until the sitcom’s final episode in May 2004 — couldn’t help but marvel over their fun-filled reunion. “My three favs in one photo is all I could ever ask for,” one fan wrote, while another echoed, “THE ABSOLUTE CUTEST OMG.” A third fan chimed in, gushing, “I love you guys. That’s it.”

Considering Friends kickstarted her impressive Hollywood career, Jen couldn’t be more grateful for the show and the cast — which also included Matthew Perry, Matt LeBlanc and David Schwimmer. While chatting with InStyle this past December, the We’re the Millers star revealed why she wouldn’t change anything about her rise to international superstardom.

“I started to find my confidence when I was on Friends, for sure,” she explained to the outlet in August 2019. “In a way, being on that show was the ultimate trust exercise. There was comfort in numbers there, so we all held each other up.”

Reed Saxon/AP/Shutterstock

There’s no doubt Jen’s celebrity status skyrocketed once she landed the role of Rachel on the hit NBC show over two decades ago, but pals close to the Golden Globe winner reveal fame has yet to change her. In fact, Jen’s longtime hair colorist, Michael Canalé, exclusively opened up to Closer Weekly about the type of person Jen truly is.

“She’s lovely,” he recently gushed to Closer. “She’s just so personable. She’s never been rude, and she loves her fanbase.” He even marveled over her enviable personality. “She can meet people, like she met a kid here [at the salon]. I remember she’d always remember people’s names,” Michael continued. “You know to actually care that much about something like who’s a fan [means a lot].”