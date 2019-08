Looking good, Jennifer Aniston! The actress was spotted talking on her phone in Los Angeles on Tuesday, August 6, looking casual and relaxed. It appeared the 50-year-old may have wanted to go unnoticed since she covered up with a hat and sunglasses. Nevertheless, the former Friends star couldn’t help but show off her glowing skin — and she certainly looked amazing!

Scroll through the gallery below to see more photos from Jennifer’s latest outing.