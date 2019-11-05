Actress Jennie Garth isn’t the only fashionista in her house! Her daughters — Luca, 22, Lola, 16, Fiona, 13 — love to get dressed up just like their mom and, when its time for them to leave the house, they go into their mother’s closest to find the perfect outfit to wear. But who can really blame them?

“My daughters steal from my closet so much, I feel like I have to have a guard assigned to it,” the Beverly Hills, 90210 actress recently joked to People. “Why save anything for them when they just take what they want?”

One thing that Jennie loves to wear is a good pair of jeans. They can go with any outfit and make you feel absolutely comfortable too. “I love that jeans are so versatile, so I don’t have to go with a specific way to style it,” she explained. “I can keep it different and exciting every day while also being comfortable.”

With a closest like Jennie’s, it’s no wonder her daughters like to raid it from time to time. If it wasn’t for Luca, Lola and Fiona, Jennie admits she wouldn’t be as stylish as she is today. “I like to mix up my outfits each day,” she said. “When your daughters are as fashionable as mine are you have to stay on your toes!”

The BH90210 star shares all of her children with her second ex-husband, Peter Facinelli. After their marriage ended in 2013, Jennie went on to marry Dave Abrams in 2015. Even though they are still together, Jennie and Dave went through a period in their marriage where they separated from each other for 10 months.

However, it was during that time that the two lovers figured out what they really wanted in life — and that was each other.

“We both had separate learning to do, and then coming back and sharing that growth was kind of the fiber that connected us back together like, ‘I see you differently now,’” she previously gushed to People about their trying time. “Dave keeps me young and fun.”