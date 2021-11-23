Ever since Dancing with the Stars first aired in 2005, the show has been responsible for creating lasting love connections. Jenna Johnson and Val Chmerkovskiy are both fan-favorite pro dancers who fell in love on set. The couple was married in 2019 and have been inseparable ever since, sharing sweet glimpses of their relationship with their loving fans.

After years of competing in the ballroom competition circuit, Jenna and Val worked together for the first time when she joined Dancing with the Stars in 2014. Val was already one of the most popular pros at the time. His onscreen camaraderie with his brother, Maksim Chmerkovskiy, and his handsome looks made him a hit with viewers at home. Jenna was enamored from the moment she got to dance with Val for the first time.

“I was this little girl, so excited she was walking into her dream job. I walked in and I got partnered with him in one of the opening numbers. I knew it was a wrap,” she told Stylecaster in October 2021. “I mean, the butterflies, the way he spoke, the way he smelled, what he was saying to me. And dancing with him? I mean, I’m biased, but he is the best male pro on Dancing With the Stars. That rehearsal started our whole dating, love story situation.”

The couple was subject to dating rumors early in 2015 as their onscreen chemistry was heating up. They were spotted out together on intimate date nights in 2016. Things fizzled out shortly after and Val began dating his season 23 dance partner, Amber Rose. In June 2017, Jenna and Val rekindled their romance and went on a European vacation together. From then on, their relationship has been rock solid. In June 2018, Val proposed to Jenna during a trip to Venice.

“I knew the moment I met you, you were the man of my dreams and I wanted to be with you forever,” Jenna wrote alongside an engagement photo on Instagram.

Jenna and Val were married in an oceanside California ceremony on April 13, 2019. One year later, the pair celebrated their first wedding anniversary with a big announcement. They bought their first house together in Los Angeles where they live with their dog, Ziggy. The Dancing with the Stars pros are excited about starting their next chapter.

“This is definitely a home that we’re comfortable starting our family in,” Val told People in June 2021. “There’s a lot of heart here. It’s not perfect and there’s a lot of things that could still change and grow, but it’s ours — and it’s perfect for us.”

Scroll to see Jenna and Val’s cutest quotes about marriage and falling in love.