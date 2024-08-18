Jenna Bush Hager’s Absence From Olympics ‘Has Many Concerned’

In a surprising move, Jenna Bush Hager was conspicuously absent from Today’s celebratory trip to Paris for the Olympics, a source exclusively tells Closer.

Co-hosts Savannah Guthrie, Hoda Kotb, Al Roker and Craig Melvin had a ball — sparking intense speculation about the former first daughter’s future on the show!

“The decision to include Snoop Dogg and the others but to exclude Jenna has left many staffers concerned,” spills an insider.

“This development has fueled rumors of potential changes in the show’s lineup. This was without doubt a huge snub!”