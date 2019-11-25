What a sweet sister! Jenna Bush Hager celebrated her 38th birthday by sharing a heartwarming tribute dedicated to her twin sister, Barbara Pierce Bush. The beloved Today star took to Instagram on Monday, November 25, and posted a series of photos along with a loving tribute.

“Another trip around the sun with my sissy!!!” Jenna gushed on social media. In her caption, the TV host commended her sister for always “protecting” her as she recalled the time they flew on their first flight without dad George W. Bush and mom Laura Bush at the young age of 7.

“We should have been scared as we flew the hour to visit our grandparents in Midland [Texas]. But we weren’t. Not at all,” the Our Great Big Backyard author wrote. “Holding Barbara’s hand as I walked down the tarmac, I felt brave. She’s always made me feel more courageous. And funny. No one laughs at my jokes like she does.”

Jenna explained that as they got on the flight, she and Barbara “got into an argument as sisters do. I was most likely more aggressive,” she adorably joked. “After a while, the man seated on the aisle said, looking at my sister: ‘Are you going to hit her or should I?’ And that ended our fight.”

The former first daughter said Barbara immediately had her back. “We were a team again. She put her little arm around my shoulder. No one was going to hurt her sister,” Jenna gushed. “And that’s my sister: all heart and all action. She loves fiercely and lives joyfully. And, I’m so lucky she’s mine! Happy Birthday sissy!” Aww!

For the last few decades, fans of the Bush family have loved watching Jenna and Barbara grow up before their very eyes. Now that they’re older, the twin sisters couldn’t imagine not having each other’s backs. While stopping by North Central College in Naperville, Illinois, to chat about their book Sisters First, Barbara opened up about the joys of sisterhood.

Shutterstock

“Having a twin sister is the greatest gift I have ever received,” the Global Health Corps founder said during the discussion on Sunday, November 24, according to the Chicago Tribune. “We both had a partner in everything we did. It has made life so much more fun and interesting to have someone walk along side you.”

We hope Jenna and Barbara have the best 38th birthday ever!