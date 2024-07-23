Hoda Kotb exposed Today cohost Jenna Bush Hager for trying to get Hollywood hunk Glen Powell’s phone number via Instagram.

“You were active on Instagram, because, you know, you can tell when someone’s active,” Hoda, 59, revealed during a July 17 episode of the morning talk show. “So, Jenna said that she wanted to DM you to see if you would give her your phone number. So, then she DM’d you when you were ‘active’ on Insta, and she waited patiently for hours and hours. She checked before she went to bed — I think you were active again. And she looked at her phone and she got no number.”

“I sent you my number!” Glen, 35, told the cohosts during his guest appearance on the show.

Jenna, 42, replied, “I know you did! First of all, Glen, I do whatever anybody ever asks me, and I’m trying to work on my impulsivity.”

The former first daughter went on to say that she was told to ask for Glen’s phone number by producers of the show. The Twisters actor ended up appearing on the talk show anyway, so it’s funny how everything worked out.

“They asked me to ask you for your phone so we could FaceTime you on the show. They were setting me up to set you up … Last night, I was like, ‘I can’t believe I harassed him in his DMs for his number because they told me to!'” she admitted.

But Hoda was quick to point out just how much Jenna was looking forward to hearing back from Glen via DM.

“No, you were thinking, ‘Why didn’t he DM me back?'” the mom of two told Jenna.

Eugene Gologursky/Getty Images for Empire State Realty Trust

Glen did give Jenna his number but it was only after she had gone to bed for the night. “I really feel bad about this number thing, now,” he said with a smile.

“You owe me a DM. I go to bed before 9:50, but thank you for sliding in [to my DMs]” Jenna concluded.

Glen has been having an incredible summer full of career highs, with Twisters releasing in theaters on July 19. The Scream Queens alum actually credited Hoda and Jenna for helping him score the role.

During his Today appearance, Jenna mentioned that she met Glen at a dinner prior to him rising to Hollywood superstar status.

“I remember at that dinner all of your friends were like, ‘He’s going to be huge!’ And you kind of were like, ‘OK, guys, shh.’ And they were like, ‘Book him on your show!’

And we did and we’re thrilled that the director of [Twisters] watched our show and then hired you because of it,” Jenna explained.

“The biggest reason that I’m in Twisters at all is because of you guys,” Glen shared, recalling a Today interview he had in 2022. “We had a great segment where I think I was promoting ‘Devotion’ at the time, and I got to bring my parents on. And we had this great conversation,” he said. “And [the director of Twisters] watched that interview and said, ‘This is the guy.’”