Jenna Bush Hager got very emotional while revealing that she moved out of her apartment with her family and into a new home.

“We moved two years ago, and it was really hard for me,” she said through tears during an episode of Today on Monday, June 3. “It was very hard, I didn’t expect it to be so hard, but there was one night we sat on our couch in the empty apartment – all of us, the family.”

Jenna, 42, shares kids Mila, Poppy and Hal with husband Henry Hager.

“We sat there, and it was just this moment … my kids are so used to me showing emotions – I wonder what it’s going to do to them – but I was just weeping because I thought the same thing, we brought our babies home to this place,” she said. “Henry and I had weathered beautiful things and hard things.”

With tears falling down her face, Jenna related to costar Hoda Kotb, who is moving into a new home this week with her two daughters, Haley and Hope. Hoda, 59, recalled all of the memories she made in her old home as she raised her kids.

“I was thinking about it. Both Hayley and Hope came home there, and I remember them trying to crawl up the stairs, and I remember now how they race up and down,” the Hope Is a Rainbow author shared in a clip. “And I was thinking about the very first time we brought them home and carried them up those stairs in that car seat. And I was looking through old videos of them from when they were so little.”

“I was just weeping because I had thought the same thing,” Jenna replied. “We brought our babies home to this place. I lost my grandparents in that apartment, and my girls drew stick figures to make me feel better. I mean, what it does is it distinctly marks time.”

Jose Perez/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images

The former first daughter referenced the deaths of her paternal grandparents, Barbara Pierce Bush and George H. W. Bush, who died in April and November 2018, respectively.

“You don’t normally get to think, ‘Oh my gosh, here we are, here I’m going,’ and that’s what it does,” Jenna said of moving.

The emotional segment led Hoda to dish out some useful advice about moving on from a home full of memories.

“I think what you did, which is important and something I want to do, is take a second. Don’t race through it. Don’t race through transitions, Don’t race through endings. To sit and take a minute like you guys did on that couch,” the mom of two said.

“It’s gonna hurt a little, and it’s OK,” Jenna agreed. “Because why it hurts is because it was so beautiful and because all of your dreams came true in that place.”