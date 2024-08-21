Jenna Bush Hager was left baffled when she found out that Hoda Kotb left her off the guest list for a recent barbecue at her home.

The hilarious interaction went down on the Tuesday, August 20, episode of Today With Hoda & Jenna where the cohosting duo discussed how 2024 has become the “year of the dinner party.” When asked if she has hosted any dinner parties, Hoda, 60, said, “I don’t think, except I have had a barbecue at my house. I don’t think I’ve actually had a dinner party.”

The shocking confession left her costar audibly stunned. “I don’t have a big table, I only have five seats at my table. I only have a round table,” Hoda continued.

But Jenna, 42, still had a confused look on her face. “Don’t look at me with those sad eyes,” Hoda said in response.

“Well, I just, when did you have a barbecue? None of us [were invited.]” Jenna said before shouting at the camera crew to ask them if anyone was invited to Hoda’s barbecue.

“Hey Talia, were you invited to her barbecue? No? Hey Gavin, were you invited to the barbecue? Yeah Sean, what about you? No?” Jenna said as Hoda laughed beside her.

Currently, Hoda is in the process of moving into a new home in the suburbs with her two daughters, Haley and Hope, whom she shares with ex-fiancé Joel Schiffman. The Hope Is a Rainbow author explained the reason behind leaving her NYC apartment behind to start fresh with her kiddos in a new place.

“I want my kids to feel grass on their feet, and play in the yard, and ride bikes down the street, and run up and down the stairs,” Hoda explained in an interview with People on August 12. “I just see that life for them in this perfect house in this beautiful little town where I know they’ll be able to blossom into beautiful, independent, strong women.”

Eugene Gologursky/Getty Images for Empire State Realty Trust

Hoda, who recently returned home from covering the Paris Olympics, has been calling the move her “repotting phase.”

“It’s like my roots need a bigger pot,” she told the outlet. “You know when you take a plant out of a pot, and it’s roots are all twisted and tight? And then you put it in a bigger pot with fresh new soil and it just grows bigger and stronger? That’s the journey I’m on right now. And it’s going to hurt a little, to leave that pot that was so comfortable for so long. But in the end, it’s going to be exactly what we need.”

Hoda also recently opened up about her dating life, revealing that she stopped seeing the mystery man that she went on three dates with.

“I did go on the third date, but I did kind of decide in that space because this person, who’s a lovely human being, has a lot of things that are being worked out that I think I’m looking for more kind of simplicity,” she said during an episode of The Jamie Kern Lima Show.

“I think when you reach a phase like I was very much a fixer in life … sometimes you’re like, you know what, let’s just pause that instinct because that is my instinct,” Hoda continued, adding that the man was “extremely handsome” but their relationship is “tabled for now.”