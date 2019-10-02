A sweet look back. Jenna Bush Hager understands how important her childhood was in molding the person and mother she is today.

The 37-year-old took to Instagram on Tuesday, October 1, to share a throwback snap of herself and her twin sister, Barbara Pierce Bush, both holding their dad George W. Bush‘s hand in front of the place formerly known as The Ballpark in Arlington, home of the Texas Rangers. Another photo showed her with her own little one. “Although I’m back home, my heart is still in Texas,” the Today cohost wrote alongside the snaps.

“I was surprised how emotional it was to take [my daughter] Mila to her first game (the last game in the stadium her Jefe helped build) but then I saw this picture,” the TV personality continued. “This was my childhood: my parents brought us to almost every game. Baseball meant family. It meant slow evenings under the stars, bubble gum and conversations about everything and nothing. How lucky we were. How lucky I am.”

People were loving the nostalgic pic, as they took to the comments section to respond. “I love this for so many reasons,” one fan said. “What a great dad! This is the good stuff,” another added. Jenna was reminded of her time at the ballpark as a child after taking her own child, 6, to the Rangers’ last home game at their current ballpark (they will be moving into Globe Life Field in 2020).

“Sweetest first baseball game for Mila — last game in the stadium that for the last 26 years brought us so many memories,” Jenna wrote in another Instagram post showing her family having a great time at the ballgame. “I was Mila’s age when my dad first started working for the Rangers, taught me to keep score and under these Texas stars we met some dear friends.”

Aside from little Mila, Jenna also shares another daughter, Poppy, 4, and a baby boy, Henry “Hal,” with her husband, Henry Hager, 41. In fact, the former president of the United States wasn’t exactly happy his first grandson wasn’t named after him.

“My dad was a little mad that the name wasn’t George but [was] just kidding,” Jenna joked during the August 5 episode of Today. “He said [Henry] was a cool name.” So sweet!