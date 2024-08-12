Jenna Bush Hager has been having a summer full of fulfilling moments with her three kids, Mila, Poppy and Hal. The Today host shared some adorable new photos of her children, whom she shares with husband Henry Hager, in a reflective Instagram post.

“Summer loving!!! July was pretty hard to beat!” Jenna, 42, captioned the post on Sunday, August 11. In the first picture, she posed with her family, as Mila, 11, Poppy, 8, and Hal, 4, all wore temporary tattoos on their faces and bodies. Jenna’s eldest daughter held onto a paper plate that said “The Eras Award,” a nod to her love for Taylor Swift. Poppy held onto a paper plate that said “Glitter Award” on it.

In the next picture, Jenna snuggled up with Hal, who is her mini-me! The little one looked identical to his famous mom, as well as grandfather George W. Bush, in a striped button-down shirt.

In fact, fans of the TV personality pointed out just how much Hal looks like his grandfather in the comments section of the post. “Your son looks just like his grandpa. George W. Great looking family,” one person commented. Another wrote, “Such a beautiful family. I can’t get over how much Hal looks like your dad!”

Others were happy to see Jenna carry out her family tradition of sending her two eldest kiddos to Camp Longhorn for the summer. “Love you have carried on your Camp Longhorn tradition!” one person wrote. Jenna went there back when she was a kid.

Courtesy of Jenna Bush Hager/Instagram

Other pictures gave fans a glimpse of Jenna’s quality time with her daughters, in which she looked stunning in a blue dress with layered necklaces and white sandals. “Jenna, that blue outfit… beautiful color,” one person commented, to which another fan replied, “She looks just like her Momma in that picture.”

The Sisters First author appeared to have gone on a hike with Henry, 46, in another photo captured in front of a scenic view. The final picture showed Jenna’s daughters wearing matching Camp Longhorn T-shirts. Mila held Hal in her arms as their mom, dad and Poppy smiled at the camera.

Courtesy of Jenna Bush Hager/Instagram

The Bush family recently expanded with its newest addition. Jenna’s twin sister, Barbara Bush, welcomed her second child, son Edward Fin, with husband Craig Coyne. They are also parents to daughter Cora Georgia, whom they welcomed in September 2021.

Jenna announced the baby boy’s arrival with a series of photos on her Instagram account. “My sissy had a little mister and I fell madly in love with Edward Finn!” she captioned the post.

George and former first lady Laura Bush were also thrilled to share the news of the baby’s birth on their social media accounts.

“Welcome to the world, Edward Finn Coyne. @laurawbush and I are proud grandparents of our newest blessing, born on August 4 and lovingly named in honor of his great-grandfathers,” George, 78, captioned a photo of his newborn grandson on Instagram. “Congratulations to Barbara, Craig, and big sister Cora Georgia.”