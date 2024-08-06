Jenna Bush Hager Shares Photos of Newborn Nephew Edward

The Bush family has expanded once more and Jenna Bush Hager could hardly contain her excitement! The Today host announced that her twin sister, Barbara Bush, welcomed a son named Edward Finn.

“My sissy had a little mister and I fell madly in love with Edward Finn!” Jenna wrote on Instagram on Monday, August 5.

In one photo, Jenna, 42, cradled the baby boy in her arms and fed him a bottle. He wore a hat from NYU Langone Health. In another picture, she sat next to Barbara, who held Edward in her arms while in the hospital. The last picture in the set was a closeup of Edward’s face.

“THIS IS SO EXCITING!!!!!!!” Jenna’s Today costar Savannah Guthrie commented on the Instagram post.

Barbara, 42, is also a mom to daughter Cora Georgia, whom she shares with husband Craig Coyne. In the past, Jenna gushed over being an aunt to Cora, who will be celebrating her 3rd birthday next month.

“Today is the day I got to meet my most beautiful, precious, feisty, niece (a bit earlier than we expected!)” Jenna wrote on Instagram after Cora’s birth in September 2021. “I witnessed in awe as my dearest, toughest @barbara.p.bush became a mama. And today is the day I fell in love! Some cousins are anxiously waiting to play with you, but not just yet love. Xx auntie j”

Jenna shares kids Mila, Poppy and Hal with her husband, Henry Hager. Hal just celebrated his 5th birthday, with his mom sharing an adorable batch of photos on Instagram in a cute tribute. Family has always been the center of Jenna and Barbara’s universe. Jenna loved becoming an aunt for the first time.

“I mean there was something almost evolutionary about it because as [you all] know, my sister, we are inseparable, we’ve done all these things together and the one thing she hadn’t done yet was to have a baby, and so I got to meet that precious little girl yesterday,” the former first daughter said during an episode of Today With Hoda & Jenna after Cora’s birth.

While Barbara has kept details about welcoming her second child rather private, Jenna did tell Today viewers in May that she hosted a baby shower for her sister. However, she refrained from sharing more details.

Jenna and Barbara are the daughters of President George W. Bush and former first lady Laura Bush. The proud parents frequently talk about how much they love spending time with their grandchildren. After Cora was born, Laura, 77, gushed over the family’s newest addition.

“It was really great,” she said on Today in October 2021, alluding to how Cora’s middle name is a nod to George, 78. “Cora Georgia. So, she’ll have to be his favorite.”

The doting grandmother also revealed she was reading Cora the book On the Night You Were Born.

“She was, of course, very fascinated with it,” Laura shared. “I don’t know that she opened her eyes — but she’s just a little, tiny, premature baby, but she’s doing great.”