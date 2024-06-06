Like most people after a long day of work, Jenna Bush Hager loves changing into her pajamas – but her hilarious story about her recent night out in her cozy clothes might make you cringe.

During a recent episode of Today With Hoda & Jenna, Jenna, 42, told cohost Hoda Kotb that she had a funny story to share. It all began when the former first daughter changed into a pair of pink pajamas and decided to do some gardening at her home.

Jenna shared that her eldest daughter, Mila, came out into the yard and was “looking for this weird beaver that lives on our property.” As if she was able to read viewers’ minds, Hoda, 59, quipped, “That’s a lot going on here.”

The mother-daughter duo then decided to go for a walk around the neighborhood.

“Do you think people will think it’s strange that your 42-year-old mother is walking in her PJs?” she asked Mila, 11, before they headed out for their stroll.

“I had my scissors with me, the cat’s in the stroller, we’re pushing the stroller with the cat … There’s neighbors of ours who don’t live in the home, they moved, and they have a beautiful garden,” she added, to which Hoda responded, “You didn’t!”

It was then that Jenna, who also shares kids Poppy and Hal with Henry Hager, decided to cut the neighbors flowers.

“I said to Mila, these peonies need to be cut!” the mom of three recalled. “I’ve read that if you don’t cut them, then they won’t grow as beautifully next year … before I could even hear her response, I’m walking over to cut the peonies. I’m bending down with my booty high in the air, and all of a sudden, I hear somebody go, ‘Hi, Mila.’ And I turn around like this, cutting the neighbor’s yard. In the air! Cutting. Short PJs! I do a little wave.”

Jenna walked over to the person and greeted them with the flowers in her hand.

“It isn’t the people who live in the house, but it’s our lovely next door neighbors,” she explained. “I walk over with the few flowers I managed to cut and I said, ‘What do you think is more strange, that I’m in my pajamas or that I’m cutting the neighbor’s flowers?’”

The person responded, “‘Really, the cat in the stroller.’”

Hoda praised Jenna for being so personable and sharing the tale with the Today audience.

“I love that story, I can’t believe you didn’t tell me that in the makeup room,” the Hope Is a Rainbow author told her colleague.

Jenna said that Mila was laughing during the entire interaction, telling her mom, “Your gyat was up there in the air and you were cutting the neighbor’s flowers!”

As the segment concluded, Jenna confessed that she “needs an intervention.”