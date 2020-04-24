When Jenna Bush Hager had to choose who would be the godparents of her youngest child, Hal, her mind quickly went to pal Savannah Guthrie. The former first daughter revealed she chose her Today cohost as her 8-month-old son’s godmother on Instagram Live on April 24.

“I’ve never said this before, but Savannah is Hal’s godmother,” the Today with Hoda & Jenna star, 38, shared with E!‘s Jason Kennedy as she made a virtual appearance on Thursday night.

“Savannah and I go to the same church,” she explained, noting their belief in God is a strong aspect of their friendship. “Our faith is really important.”

The Sisters First author — who shares Hal and daughters Margaret, 7, and Poppy, 4, with longtime husband Henry Hager — got on the topic of her son’s godmother when she started praising Savannah, 48, for being an amazing friend.

“After my grandfather [George H. W. Bush] died, she wrote these beautiful prayers,” Jenna recalled. The proud mom of three said following the death of her beloved grandpa in November 2018, Savannah invited her to read the prayers at church on the first Sunday after the 41st president’s funeral at the Washington National Cathedral.

“I stood up in front of this church that we go to, and I just lost it,” she confessed. “Like I couldn’t read. I was shaking.”

Jenna said that although she was able to “get through” reading a prayer at George’s highly publicized and official event, she couldn’t help but burst into tears while reading in front of the NBC personality.

“I was shaking so hard, sobbing so much that Savannah kind of had to step in,” she remembered. “But I think that’s what a really beautiful friend does — they step in when you have lost your voice.” How amazing!

Since Jenna has given birth to her little bundle of joy, she’s openly shared their sweetest mother-son moments on social media. In early March, the former teacher posted the cutest snapshot taken by her eldest child, Mila.

“I title this one: ‘Happiest Here,'” Jenna captioned a photo kissing son Hal on his chubby cheeks. “Sweats, on the couch, with my babes — the oldest behind the camera. How sweet is my boy??”

We adore how much Jenna loves being a mama!