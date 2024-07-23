Jenna Bush Hager’s adorable son, Hal, has already experienced his first breakup — and he’s only 4! She spilled the details during an episode of Today on Tuesday, July 23. The talk show host opened up about how her kids became a fan of Lainey Wilson’s music and came to watch her perform on the show last month. In addition to Hal, Jenna, 42, is a mom to daughters Mila, 11, and Poppy, 8. After the performance, the family got to meet Lainey, 32, and take photos with her. “I introduced my kids to her,” Jenna told cohost Hoda Kotb during an episode of Today on July 23. The former first daughter went on to say that she heard Hal whisper, “She asked me to be her boyfriend — and now I’m her boyfriend,” in his sister Mila’s ear.

But Mila was quick to point out the flaws in her little brother's statement. "She was like, 'Hal, I think you're lying,'" Jenna said. The mom of three also revealed that Hal claims he and Lainey broke up. "I heard him say the other day, 'Well, I called and broke up with her,'" Jenna said. "So Lainey, you have an admirer named Hal Hager, who created a whole story about how y'all once dated."

Courtesy of Jenna Bush Hager/Instagram

Of course Lainey is happily taken by Devlin Hodges, whom she has been dating since 2021. They went public with their relationship in the summer of 2023. “He’s been around for a while. I just decided to make him wait for two and a half years,” Lainey revealed during an episode of The Bobby Bones Show in June 2023. “He knows what it’s like chasing a dream because he’s done that for himself. He was in the NFL. He tried out literally for the Steelers and made it and had a really great run with them. Went out to L.A. Rams and did that,” she said during the appearance. “But I’ll tell you, he is good as gold. Supports me, would never come in between anything that I’m trying to do. He’s like, ‘Go get it, girl.’ And I made him wait for a while. I mean … it’s been a little over two years now.”