Jenna Bush Hager revealed some of her biggest fears, and they’re likely not what you were expecting.

The former first daughter opened up to cohost Hoda Kotb during an episode of Today With Hoda & Jenna about phobias on Monday, September 2.

“Well, I have globophobia,” Jenna, 42, said. “Which is the fear of reading phobia words! No, it’s actually the extreme fear of balloons.”

Hoda, 60, chimed in to say, “Jenna has a fear of balloons.”

“I do,” Jenna responded, to which Hoda added, “And we don’t really want to get into why, but she does.”

Jenna went on to say, “If I hear a balloon pop right by my head, I’m down on the ground, I really am.”

To make a point, Hoda reiterated, “She literally hits the dirt, she’s down on the ground.”

But that wasn’t the only fear that Jenna admitted she had during the candid episode.

“I also am scared of … and this is a fear and I hate thinking about it, but I don’t normally get scared of heights, like I can go on rollercoasters, but hiking … I don’t know, I’m scared,” Jenna confessed.

“Sometimes hiking … when you get to the top, top, top, and you’re like, ‘If I hit this rock, I would fall off,’ I have that!” she continued.

Mark Sagliocco/Getty Images

The Sisters First author shared an anecdote about her marriage to Henry Hager, whom she walked down the aisle with in 2008.

“We used to hike when we first got together and I lived in Latin America for a period,” Jenna said. “We would go to each country and we would hike the tallest point and we were in Ecuador, and it was touch and go. I was freaked out!”

The confession made Hoda laugh as she listened to Jenna chat about her phobias. Last week, she had a similar reaction while discussing childhood obsessions with her cohost. Hoda recalled some of the decor she had in her childhood bedroom while speaking with Jenna about moving into a new home with her daughters, Haley and Hope.

“I had Barry Manilow and Erik Estrada posters on my wall, so it’s the weirdest combo but I loved both of them,” Hoda shared. “I had a lot of sports trophies and little stuff like that, I had Fred Flintstone and Snoopy sheets and I loved it.”

“I remember just diving in bed and thinking, ‘What’s better than right here laying with the Peanuts characters?’ And I had a million stuffed animals. I loved stuffies, I had them lined up,” she continued.

Jenna then described her childhood bedroom as “small and mainly windows.” But there was one thing she was totally obsessed with from her younger years all the way to her early 20s.

“And I really loved Barbie … until I was 22!” she confessed, before Hoda chimed in to say, “Yeah that was your big thing, very odd.”

Jenna decided to clap back at her costar, saying, “Well you had stuffies!”