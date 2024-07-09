Today cohost Jenna Bush Hager opens up about the giggles, ghosts and getting up early in these five interesting facts about her.

My 1st Love Is Teaching

“As a little kid, I dreamed of being a teacher, like it was something I knew I was going to do,” says Jenna, 42. “So [when] the Today show asked if I would want to come work here, I was like, ‘No way. Teaching was my plan. It’s what I’ve always wanted to do. No.’ And then, obviously, I love my job here, and I do feel like working on television allows a different type of teaching.”

I Believe in Ghosts

While living at the White House during her father George W. Bush’s presidency, Jenna claims she and her sister, Barbara Bush, heard “1920s piano music” coming from their bedroom’s fireplace. The ghosts were “friendly” and returned the following week! “We heard the same thing, but opera.”

I Proposed to My Husband

“We’d only been dating three months,” Jenna recalls. “He told me he loved me, and I’m like, ‘Me too! Let’s get married!’” Although he didn’t take her up on her offer at the time, Henry Hager proposed in 2007 and the couple wed in 2008.

I’m an Early Riser

“My typical day starts around 5 a.m. I work out, [then] I start meetings, and the show is from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m. In the afternoons, I’m either on shoots or working on our Read With Jenna book club. I end my days with my kids.”

I Love to Laugh But…

After her daughter Mila revealed on camera that Jenna once “peed her pants” during a fit of laughter at home, the cohost says, “[My kids are] allowed to come and watch [the show] … but they’re nowhere close to microphones.”