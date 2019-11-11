Jenna Bush Hager Returns to ‘Today’ After Maternity Leave — See Her Epic Reunion With Hoda Kotb!

After welcoming her new baby boy this summer, Jenna Bush Hager made her big return to Today on Monday, November 11.

As she sat alongside her beloved cohost Hoda Kotb again, Jenna joked that its been quite some time since they both were on the show together because Hoda had also been on maternity leave.

“We haven’t been on the show together but five days!” she said while giving her colleague a hug. “It feels like it’s time!”

Instagram

Hoda was so excited to welcome Jenna back on Today that she called her as soon as she got up. “I called Jenna at 4:45 this morning, just to say, ‘It’s time! Wake up!’” she gushed, and her cohost appreciated that so much. She took to Instagram to dish about her big return to Today and her great job working alongside Hoda.

“So thrilled to sit right where I am supposed to — next to @hodakotb starting again on November 11th!” Jenna wrote. “Enjoying every last minute with my Hal Pal and then back home.”

In another post that she shared on Veteran’s Day, Jenna said its easy for her to leave her family at home to work at NBC because they have such a pleasant workplace and she “loves” what she does.

“Good morning! Feeling full of gratitude for so much today: Our beautiful country that is free thanks to all of those who serve, my children who woke up at 5 a.m., finding me in the shower saying, ‘Mama, we need to give you a hug on your first day at work.’ (Not sure how their dad felt about the early wakeup!) And feeling so thankful that I love what I do — this place and the people who I adore — make leaving a darling little man and his sisters so much easier,” she said.

On Friday, August 2, Jenna welcomed her third child, Henry Harold (a.k.a. “Hal”), with husband Henry Hager. “I have a new baby boy,” she gushed at the time on Today. “We met our little boy on Friday morning, so maternity leave happened at the perfect time.” Jenna and Henry, 41, are also parents to daughters Margaret, 6, and Poppy Louise, 4.

We’re so happy Jenna is back in the office at NBC!