It’s truly the end of an era for fans of Hoda Kotb and Jenna Bush Hager’s incredible cohosting rapport on Today.

Hoda, 60, announced she will be leaving the show during an episode of the program on Thursday, September 26. All of her colleagues gathered around her as she tearfully opened up about her decision to leave Today, including a very emotional Jenna, 42.

“It’s not over,” Jenna told Hoda. “I’m going to be showing up at your house like the stalker you are to Zac Brown. I will be there on your doorstep, and we are your friends forever.”

Hoda and Jenna became cohosts of Today With Hoda & Jenna in 2019. They’ve gotten to travel to new places, interview their dream celebrity guests and make viewers at home smile with their witty banter for five years. They also have a great friendship outside of the show, as they’ve spent time with each other’s families.

Hoda is a mom to daughters Haley and Hope, whom she shares with ex-fiancé Joel Schiffman, while Jenna shares kids Mila, Poppy and Hal with husband Henry Hager. They’ve bonded over motherhood and other important topics through their years together cohosting the show.

But Hoda is looking to start a new journey in her career.

“I realized that it was time for me to turn the page at 60, and to try something new,” she explained of her decision. “I remembered standing outside looking at these beautiful bunch of people with these gorgeous signs, and I thought, ‘This is what the top of the wave feels like for me.’ And I thought it can’t get better, and I decided that this is the right time for me to kind of move on.”

Hoda’s exit from Today leaves many questions about who will be replacing her on the program. But for right now, her cohosts are savoring every moment they have left with her on the show.

“It’s kind of a big deal for me,” Hoda explained as tears welled in her eyes. “I’ve been practicing so I wouldn’t cry, but anyway, I did.”

The TV host plans to mark her final Today broadcast in 2025. It has not yet been revealed what she plans to do next, however, she ensured those watching at home that she will still remain part of the NBC family in a different capacity.

Sheinelle Jones also got visibly emotional by Hoda’s announcement, as she brushed tears from her eyes while sitting on the couch.

“Hoda has a relationship with every single person on this couch in her own way, so I think we’re all just kind of wrestling with it inside,” Sheinelle, 46, said. “But we also know what a dynamic mom you are, and presence you are. And your whole movement with wellness, you are going to change the world. And we know it.”

Savannah Guthrie also broke down in tears while placing a hand on Hoda’s lap to comfort her.

“We love you so much,” Savannah, 52, said. “And when you look around and see these tears, they’re love. You are so loved. We don’t want to imagine this place without you.”