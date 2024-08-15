Jenna Bush Hager put all suspicions to rest when she revealed why she has not been wearing her wedding ring during an episode of Today With Hoda & Jenna on Wednesday, August 14. The former first daughter also explained why she has been sporting a black eye.

“So, I jumped in the ocean and I lost my lucky necklace, OK,” she began the conversation with cohost Hoda Kotb. “And since then some things happened. I tripped, I got a black eye, I broke my ring finger … so some of y’all may be thinking, ‘Is she splitting with the husband?’ No.”

The Today cohost has been married to Henry Hager since 2008, and the pair share three children together: Mila, Poppy and Hal. Hoda, 60, was stunned by Jenna’s misfortunes, asking to see what her finger looked like.

“You broke it?” Hoda asked Jenna. Once she took a look at Jenna’s finger, she acknowledged that it was very swollen and bruised. “Oh, it’s really big, still!” Hoda remarked.

“Yeah, Henry claims I just sprained it, but it was blue!” Jenna confessed, to which Hoda replied, “Well, it’s fractured for sure.”

Jenna’s finger is too swollen to wear her wedding ring, which is why the bling has been noticeably absent from her looks on Today. The NBC personality went on to explain that she thinks all of her recent bad luck can be attributed to losing her necklace.

“I have a little black eye,” she said while pointing to her eye. “All of these things happened right after I lost the necklace.”

John Lamparski/Getty Images

Jenna then remembered a recent conversation she had with Mila, 11, after losing her necklace.

“And I said that to Mila, I said, ‘I’ve had some misfortunes and maybe it’s because I’ve lost my lucky necklace,’ and she said, ‘Well, were you so stressed after you lost the necklace?’ and I said, ‘No!’ Well, not until all the bad things started happening!” the Sisters First author confessed while laughing.

Hoda asked, “Are we done? Is everything stopped? Are we done with the bad?”

“’I hope so! I can’t predict that. But doesn’t it feel like Mercury has been in retrograde? Well, it has been according to some people,” Jenna added.

“Everything is in retrograde,” Hoda said. “If you guys are feeling a little off, you’re not by yourself.”

Jenna recently spoke out about why she is never hesitant to share personal details about her family with the Today audience.

“My husband is always like, ‘What? Why did you say you think it’s great when other girls have crushes on me? People are coming out of the woodworks,’” Jenna told Us Weekly in an interview published on Wednesday. “I’m like, ‘I didn’t know that that headline would be a thing. I just meant I think you’re cute, and so, [if] other people do too, [that’s] great.’”

The mom of three also specifically referenced the time she read a letter from Mila on-air while she was away at camp, which left Mila “humiliated.”

“I think as my kids get older — and I know Hoda and I talk about this constantly — we try to navigate, like, what’s their story to tell and if we’re ever stepping over something that would make them feel bad later because things exist forever now, which is not in the case of when we were growing up,” she told the outlet.