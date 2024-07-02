Hoda Kotb and Jenna Bush Hager divided fans with their latest debate during the Monday, July 1, episode of their talk show. The Today With Hoda and Jenna costars got into it while talking about whether or not it’s sanitary to brush your teeth in the shower.

“I’m all about saving time,” Hoda, 59, said at the start of the segment. “So in my shower, I have all my hair products, all my body wash products, the glove with, like, the loofah thing.”

“The other thing I like to do is, ‘Oh, there is my toothbrush. While I’m in here, I’m gonna put it on,'” she added. “‘Oh, look at me. My conditioner is setting in, I’m brushing my teeth, I know how long this takes. All done. Out.”

Jenna, 42, made a grossed out face as Hoda explained her shower routine to the audience.

“Now, there are those who are horrified like you,” Hoda continued before Jenna chimed in with her take on it.

“Yes, I do believe that the shower is not a place to brush our teeth,” the Sisters First author said as one person in the audience clapped. “I believe that’s why God made a sink. Or a human.”

“You go get in the shower and you step on your plaque? You step on all the gunk?” she quipped. “You’re brushing the plaque off and then you spit it into the drain where the next morning you stand.”

Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images

Hoda said that she cleans the shower once a week but that wasn’t enough for Jenna, who doubled down on her comments and said that Hoda is stepping on old food and “Lays potato chips” each time she showers. “I stand by the sink,” Jenna concluded.

A clip from the segment was posted on Today With Hoda and Jenna’s official Instagram page, causing the comments section to flood with differing opinions from viewers.

“I always brush my teeth in the shower. Been doing it for years. I do keep my toothbrush is an enclosed container though so no body splash or anything gets on it,” one person wrote in a comment.

“I’m with Hoda on this one! Saves so much time!” another fan admitted.

While those two were in support of Hoda, others defended Jenna’s point about cleanliness and wasting water.

“I just don’t think water needs to run while we brush our teeth, whether in the sink or in the shower. It’s a waste of 2 minutes of water,” one person explained.

“OMG! NO!!!! The germs in your mouth, the bacteria flying everywhere while you are showering just makes me sick. Plus, are you really standing there wasting water while you brush your teeth,” another added.

During that same episode, Jenna defended being naked in front of her kids. The former first daughter revealed that her son, Hal, made some “humiliating” comments while watching her get ready one day.

“Recently while I’m getting dressed — if I do makeup, hair, outfit — which is what I like, Hal likes to come in there and say, ‘Look at your nickels. I like your nickels,’” Jenna confessed. “Now he’s talking about something else … it’s nipples. But he said, ‘Look at your big nickels.’ And then I feel a little humiliated in my own home.”