Quarantine life. Jenna Bush Hager understands what it’s like to have kids amid the coronavirus outbreak. When her Today cohost Savannah Guthrie shared some photos of her 3-year-old son, Charles, getting a haircut from his dad, Michael Feldman, the 38-year-old anchor said she could relate.

“Cutest babe. We did the same [thing] yesterday!” Jenna wrote in the comments section on Instagram with the blue heart emoji. In the snaps, which were shared on Saturday, May 2, Michael, a.k.a. Mike, looked like he was doing his son’s hair very slowly so he wouldn’t make any mistakes.

Once Mike, 51, was done, Charles grabbed a mirror and looked at the amazing results. Judging by the pics, he appeared to like his dad’s haircut a lot. The little guy was smiling from ear-to-ear.

“Ahhh!! I love this!!” Today meteorologist Dylan Dreyer said in the comments, and Al Roker added, “That is one sweet cut.” Savannah, 48, captioned the post, “Charley entrusts his tumbleweed-esque quarantine hair to the hands of the master, @feldmike, and as a wise man once said: ‘you’re gonna like the way you look.’ Big sis gets right in for the next available appointment and gets a nice trim. #curls #curlsfordays #homehaircutsofinstagram #holdingmybre.”

We can’t wait to see what Mike does with his 5-year-old daughter Vale’s hair next! Amid the COVID-19 pandemic, the dad of two has been spending a lot of time with his family and playing board games at home.

“So much toddler time! So much Candy Land, so much Chutes and Ladders,” Savannah gushed to Entertainment Tonight on Monday, April 6, about their lives in quarantine. “We’re all getting a lot of time together, which is actually really great. But also I feel like our kids really need us right now — whatever age they are — whether they seem [to] like it or not.”

The doting mom showed just how much Vale needs her when she shared a hilarious text her daughter sent her from Mike’s phone while Savannah was working in the basement. “I miss you so much and will you come up here now? Vale and I have something else for you. Can you tell your friends from your workplace that I miss you that I miss you and your work and I want you and I miss you and I love you bye,” it adorably read.

“When your 5-year-old daughter learns to text … but not punctuate 😂,” the mom of two captioned the Instagram pic. So funny!