Jenna Bush Hager Feels 'Humiliated' After Son Hal Makes Remark

Jenna Bush Hager’s kids have learned to hold nothing back – especially in the comfort of their own home. The Today host revealed that her youngest child, Hal, made a remark about her body while she was getting dressed.

“Recently while I’m getting dressed — if I do makeup, hair, outfit — which is what I like, Hal likes to come in there and say, ‘Look at your nickels. I like your nickels,'” Jenna, 42, told cohost Hoda Kotb on Today With Hoda and Jenna on Monday, July 1. “Now he’s talking about something else … it’s nipples. But he said, ‘Look at your big nickels.’ And then I feel a little humiliated in my own home.”

“Do you care about walking around naked with your kids around?” Hoda, 59, asked the former first daughter.

Jenna responded, “No I don’t. But not in a gross way.”

“I’m not saying it’s gross, why are you getting offended?” Hoda chimed in.

“I’m just saying. But also, I’m not walking around. I’m in the privacy of my own bathroom,” Jenna said. “And I don’t have much time because guess what I have to go do down there? Prepare his little food.”

“He walks in and he makes fun of my ‘nickels,’ pointing and laughing in such and talking about their size,” she concluded. “And then I have to get on a robe, which makes me hotter. But he’s started to shame me into outfit, hair, makeup.”

Courtesy of Jenna Bush Hager/Instagram

In addition to Hal, 4, Jenna also shares kids Mila and Poppy with husband Henry Hager. Mila, 11, has also been known to make shocking comments to her mother over the past few years.

Jenna told the embarrassing story on Today in June about when she decided to go for a walk in her pajamas with Mila around their neighborhood. The Sisters First author brought her gardening shears with her on the walk and also put her cat in a stroller to join them.

“I had my scissors with me, the cat’s in the stroller, we’re pushing the stroller with the cat … There’s neighbors of ours who don’t live in the home, they moved, and they have a beautiful garden,” she recalled.

“I said to Mila, these peonies need to be cut!” Jenna added. “I’ve read that if you don’t cut them, then they won’t grow as beautifully next year … before I could even hear her response, I’m walking over to cut the peonies. I’m bending down with my booty high in the air, and all of a sudden, I hear somebody go, ‘Hi, Mila.’ And I turn around like this, cutting the neighbor’s yard. In the air! Cutting. Short PJs! I do a little wave.”

Jenna then asked her neighbors, “‘What do you think is more strange, that I’m in my pajamas or that I’m cutting the neighbor’s flowers?’” to which the neighbor responded, “‘Really, the cat in the stroller.’”

Mila laughed about the whole ordeal, telling her mom, “Your gyat was up there in the air and you were cutting the neighbor’s flowers!”