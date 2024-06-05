Jenna Bush Hager Cries in Emotional Today Segment With Hoda Kotb

Jenna Bush Hager cried as she spoke about a very touching memory with her grandfather during a segment on Today on Wednesday, June 5. The heartfelt segment came after she and cohost Hoda Kotb watched a clip from designer Diane von Furstenberg’s new Hulu documentary.

“Watching that, it reminded me of this evening I spent with my grandpa, and he could barely speak, and I was sitting between him and he leaned over to me and he’s like, ‘Don’t forget to enjoy the game,'” Jenna, 42, told Hoda, 59.

The former first daughter did not name which of her grandfathers she was referencing, late President George H. W. Bush or late grandpa Harold Welch.

“And it was at the end of his life, sort of the beginning of mine, and to hear somebody that had done everything be like, ‘Don’t forget to like be in it, to enjoy it, to be a part of it,’ I’ll never forget it,” she said as she wiped tears from her eyes.

“It’s what I want to tell all of us,” the Sister’s First author continued, to which Hoda replied, “While we are in the middle of it right now!”

“And the middle of it is hard, right? And there’s tedious moments, but I think what we’ve got to do is … that tediousness is the beauty,” Jenna said.

NDZ/Star Max/GC Images

Hoda offered her support to her costar as she continued to shed tears.

“What great advice from him, because you always wonder, at the end, what are you saying, like after you’ve lived a whole life…,” Hoda said, to which Jenna responded, ‘He also wrote us the most beautiful letters when he was in his 70s, 80s, about being together. About how all he wanted was us to come home, and that was what brought him the most joy, was to be surrounded by his grandkids and his family,’ the blonde star said tearfully as she tried to compose herself.”

As they concluded the segment, Hoda praised Jenna for being so vulnerable on the show.

“That was really beautiful what you said. That was really, really beautiful what you said,” Hoda explained.

Just days after Jenna got emotional while sharing that she moved out of her NYC apartment with her husband, Henry Hager, and their kids, Mila, Poppy and Hal.

“We moved two years ago, and it was really hard for me,” she said on Today on Monday, June 3. “It was very hard, I didn’t expect it to be so hard, but there was one night we sat on our couch in the empty apartment – all of us, the family.”