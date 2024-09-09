Savannah Guthrie and Jenna Bush Hager’s friendship goes way beyond working together on Today. The duo went on a double date night with their husbands to the U.S. Open this past weekend.

Savannah, 52, and Jenna, 42, shared photos and videos from the fun night out at the USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center in Flushing Meadows Corona Park, in Flushing, New York, on Saturday, September 7. Savannah was joined by her husband, Mike Feldman, while Jenna was accompanied by her husband, Henry Hager.

For the outing, Jenna wore a stunning blue and white striped dress with short sleeves and layered gold necklaces, while Savannah opted for a white tank top with a zipper going down the front and a long denim skirt. Both ladies opted to wear open toed heels for the occasion.

They were all smiles as they stood in the stands, snapping photos in front of the court and sitting in the seats together. “What a night at the @usopen,” Savannah captioned a video on her Instagram page.

Jenna shares kids Mila, Poppy and Hal with Henry, 46, while Savannah is a mom to kids Vale and Charley with Mike, 55. It seemed like it was a fun parents night out for the couples!

But it wasn’t the Today crew’s only visit to the tennis event. On Sunday, September 8, the broadcasters were joined by cohost Hoda Kotb in the stands to spectate a match between Taylor Fritz and Jannik Sinner. The trio was excited to see Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce in the crowd. Brittany and Patrick Mahomes were also seen with the couple in their box.

When Savannah’s daughter, Vale, realized that her mom was at the same tennis match as Taylor and Travis, both 34, she sent her mom a string of text messages.

“OK. It’s Vale. Did you meet her?” a screenshot of the text messages shared on Savannah’s Instagram read. “Tell her I wrote her a fan letter and she is the best singer in the world,” Vale, 10, continued, before sending a GIF that said, “Did someone say Taylor Swift.”

Vale is a huge fan of Taylor, and Today fans have gotten to see the mother-daughter duo bond over their shared love for the pop star. In October 2023, Savannah and Vale both dressed as Taylor for Halloween on Today. They took the stage to perform her song “Cruel Summer,” dancing and singing along in front of a crowd on the Today plaza. For the appearance, Savannah dazzled in a sparkly bodysuit which she wore underneath an Evermore-inspired cape. She nailed the choreography and brought the energy.

“To get to be on stage with my little girl was so fun,” the mom of two gushed on Today. “It’s a dream come true.”

In August 2023, Savannah took her eldest child to see Taylor’s Eras tour at Los Angeles’ SoFi Stadium. “We are ready for it! @taylorswift 🩵” Savannah captioned a sweet post on Instagram at the time with Vale.