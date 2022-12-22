Jay Mohr has earned quite an impressive net worth from his work as an actor, comedian and radio host. The Gary Unmarried alum launched his career in the early ‘90s, adding more than 100 acting, writing and producing credits to his name since then. Keep scrolling to see how much money he makes.

What Is Jay Mohr’s Net Worth?

Jay has an estimated net worth of $4 million, according to Celebrity Net Worth. He kickstarted his career on MTV while hosting Lip Service, a lip-synch contest series. The Hollywood funnyman went on to appear as a featured cast member on Saturday Night Live from 1993 to 1995. The following year, Jay scored a recurring role on The Jeff Foxworthy Show.

The New Jersey native’s credits in the late ‘90s also include appearances in Jerry Maguire, Picture Perfect and Small Soldiers. In 2003, he began hosting and producing Last Comic Standing, earning an Emmy nomination in 2004 for his work on the series. Jay had a brief stint hosting the talk show Mohr Sports on ESPN, but it was canceled after one season.

The Scrubs actor starred in the Clint Eastwood-directed drama Hereafter in 2010. Jay snagged a recurring role in ABC’s Suburgatory and appeared on the sitcoms American Housewife and The Mick. In addition to his work in television and movies, he’s landed several standup comedy specials of his own and voiced characters in a number of video games. Performing his hilarious comedy routines has always brought the performer bliss.

“I guess it was just the fact that there was joy,” he reflected on what attracted him to comedy in a past interview with Independent Philly. “But the joy could have come at such an expense if it didn’t work. There was drama, like sports, boxing, car racing, but also joy, laughter; it’s a weird job. It’s the only job where people go to a room and wait for you to come out to give them an emotion.”

The Ghost Whisperer actor has taken on several big roles in his lifetime but made a huge change in December 2022. He got engaged to Jeanie Buss, owner of the Los Angeles Lakers. The sports executive has a whopping $500 million estimated net worth of her own, according to Celebrity Net Worth.

Prior to his relationship with Jeanie, Jay was married twice, first to Nicole Chamberlain from 1998 to 2005 and then to Nikki Cox from 2006 to 2018. With Nicole, he welcomed one son, Jackson. During his second marriage, he became a dad for the second time when his youngest son, Meredith, arrived in 2011.