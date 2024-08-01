Seinfeld icon Jason Alexander is keen to reignite his Hollywood career, but he seems to be finding it challenging.

Sources exclusively tell Closer the Tony Award-winning actor, 64, could use some help from his former colleagues — particularly Jerry Seinfeld and Julia Louis-Dreyfus — who are still raking in the big bucks.

“People in the television business have a soft spot for Jason because of all his classic moments on Seinfeld and his obvious natural talent with comedy,” an insider reveals. “The problem has been converting that into a viable comedy series that can run for years and years, which Jason has spent the last few years hunting down without success.”

While Jerry, 70, was busy directing and starring in the 2024 comedy film Unfrosted and Julia, 63, saw major success with the HBO comedy Veep, Jason has dipped into the less glamorous podcast space. Alongside radio personality Peter Tilden, Jason cohosts the weekly “Really? No, Really?” podcast, which launched in January 2023.

“Why is this guy podcasting? Because despite all the hype, a full-blown Seinfeld reunion doesn’t seem to be in the cards, and Jason needs to do something to get in front of audiences and listeners,” the source explains.

Though rumors previously swirled that a Seinfeld reboot was in the works, Jason told Extra in 2023, “No one called me,” adding, “Apparently, they don’t need George and they may not need Elaine ’cause Julia [Louis-Dreyfus] and I went, ‘Do you know anything about this? I don’t know anything about this,’ and I just talked to Michael [Richards] the other day and I don’t think he knew anything about it.”

Jerry then shut the gossip down completely. When asked by the outlet in May if fans would ever see a reboot of the beloved ’90s sitcom, which ran for nine seasons through May 1998, he flatly said, “No.”

Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic, Inc

Jason may have been busy directing a Broadway show last year (The Cottage, starring Will & Grace alum Eric McCormack), but it’s been quite some time since the actor has been front and center in the spotlight.

“I also blame Jerry and Julia for not helping to get Jason back on TV in a major way,” Closer‘s source says. “They have golden instincts when it comes to material and writers and know Jason is too proud to beg for help from his old costars.”

Adds the insider, “That doesn’t change the fact that he’s a giant talent who has been sitting on the sidelines for way too long!”

Jason isn’t the only Seinfeld actor leaning on his costars. In June, sources told In Touch that Michael, who played fan favorite Cosmo Kramer on the NBC sitcom, is looking to his friends for some love and support.

The actor, 75, has infamously been out of the limelight since a 2006 incident in which he berated a heckler, using the N-word, which left him canceled and contrite.

The source revealed, “Michael wants his 9-year-old son to see him as he was before the scandal. He knows if his old pals embrace him, the public will be more open to his return.”