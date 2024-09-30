HGTV star Jasmine Roth welcomed her second child, a daughter named Darla Rose Roth, but admitted that giving birth was quite scary.

Jasmine opened up about her new addition to the family in a piece written for People on Monday, September 30. She explained that she felt her first contraction while walking around her new neighborhood in Utah during a date night with her husband, Brett Roth, on their 11th wedding anniversary. The pair are already parents to daughter Hazel.

“I breathed through it and since it was still a month before our due date, I didn’t think much of it,” she shared. “Then within 25 minutes, I was in so much pain that I was yelling for Brett to go get the car and that we needed to go to the hospital immediately. Neither of us really thought the baby was coming that night, so we hurried, but in retrospect, we should have gone much faster. We drove by our house to grab our hospital bags (mine was all packed, Brett’s wasn’t even started) and began driving to the hospital. Never did we imagine what would happen next.”

Because of traffic, their trip to the hospital was going to be incredibly long. They called 911 as they inched their way to the hospital. She explained that the 911 operator advised Brett to pull the car over since her contractions were so close together. “I was lying across the front seat of our truck — screaming — when my water broke and I felt immense pressure,” Jasmine recalled.

She said she was in “so much pain” and “very scared” as she wondered if she would have to deliver the baby on the side of the road.

“I was beyond frustrated,” Jasmine admitted. “I knew I could physically handle an unmedicated birth, but I wasn’t in the right headspace. I was so caught off-guard that I was having a really hard time finding any peace or strength. I was terrified but didn’t want to admit it.”

Tommaso Boddi/Getty Images

An ambulance showed up and Jasmine climbed onto the stretcher, eagerly making her way to the hospital. Once there, the “pain was overwhelming” for her. In a sea of screaming and cursing, Jasmine gave birth to Darla a month before her due date at 4 lbs. 8 oz.

“She was perfect, but she was so so tiny,” the designer shared. “I’d never seen a baby so small and I looked up at my husband and said ‘she’s here, she’s beautiful, she’s so tiny,’ and I collapsed into a protective shell around her on the bed.”

Jasmine was told by doctors that her placenta had hemorrhaged, which is why giving birth lasted less than two hours. The mom of two went on to explain that for 15 days, Darla was in the ICN and was constantly monitored.

“When we finally were released from the hospital, it was a strange and obscure feeling,” she reflected. “I had given birth 15 days prior so I no longer looked pregnant and was moving much faster than most new mothers going home. We also had the smallest baby in tow who barely could pass her car seat test because she didn’t even weigh 5 lbs. But mostly we were excited!”