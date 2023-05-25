HGTV personality Jasmine Roth’s fans are always complimenting her incredible sense of style! The Help! I Wrecked My House host stunned in a set of rare bikini photos posted on her Instagram account in May 2023 during a family trip.

Jasmine and her husband, Brett Roth, vacationed in Maui, Hawaii, with their adorable daughter, Hazel. The little one, who was born in April 2020, wore a swimsuit that matched the one her mom was wearing. The mother-daughter duo both accessorized their identical looks with sunglasses and straw hats.

“On the list of small things that make me majorly happy for no apparent reason, matching outfits is right at the top,” the TV star captioned a series of photos with her only child. “I hope she wants to match with me forever!”

The orange and floral bathing suit was a hit with Jasmine’s followers, though she did admit that she ordered her hubby a matching swimsuit and “he declined” wearing it. Instead, Brett opted to wear simple swim trunks for most of the trip.

In another set of pictures from the getaway, Jasmine wore a green bikini while walking along the beach with her husband and daughter. They held hands as they posed in front of the water and a beautiful backdrop. It’s clear Jasmine was so happy, writing, “#MyWholeHeart.”

Prior to becoming parents, going swimming and traveling to the beach was one of Jasmine and Brett’s favorite things to do. Her Facebook page is full of snapshots of the pair enjoying some fun in the sun and spending time by the water. Now, they get to make memories by the coast with their only child whenever Jasmine isn’t leading home renovation projects on TV.

The lovebirds decided to purchase a home in Huntington Beach, California, a seaside city with breathtaking views of the ocean. Jasmine opted to draw on her love for the beach when it came to decorating the house.

“My usual style is beachy chill with a sense of humor, and Brett and I totally dialed that up,” she told HGTV in October 2021. “During the process of building this house, we had Hazel. Then it became about wanting to create a cheerful, whimsical home for her too. I think we pulled it off!”

Scroll below to see Jasmine’s rare bikini photos.