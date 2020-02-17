Jane Seymour Is All Smiles as She Enjoys Rare Red Carpet Outing With All 4 of Her Kids

Wow! Jane Seymour is no stranger to the cameras, but all eyes were on the Live and Let Die actress as she arrived at a red carpet event alongside all four of her kids! Jane was glowing as she made a rare appearance at the Open Hearts Foundation 10th Anniversary gala with children Katherine Flynn, 38, Sean Flynn, 34, and 24-year-old twin sons Kristopher Keach and John Keach.

Considering it’s hard for the 69-year-old beauty to get her entire brood together, fans couldn’t get enough of their sweet family moments as Jane and her kiddos arrived on Saturday, February 15. The U.K. native — who shares her two eldest children with ex-husband David Flynn, and her twin boys with ex-husband James Keach — looked happier than ever as she smiled with her brood on the annual red carpet.

As she stepped out for the fun-filled night, Jane looked gorgeous as always in a radiant silver gown that featured sequins from head to toe. The Dr. Quinn, Medicine Woman actress, who also celebrated her 69th birthday at the gala, accessorized her ageless look with matching pumps and flashy jewelry as her brunette locks fell over her shoulders in long curls.

Jane was so over the moon about her children’s appearance, she even took to her Instagram Stories as she walked the red carpet. “We’re here for the gala, it’s the 10th anniversary. I’ve got all my family here … wow, unheard of!” the proud mama gushed as she introduced her kiddos. “John, Kris, Flynn, Katie, Sean — I can’t believe I have that many kids!”

We can’t imagine how thrilled Jane was to share the Hollywood outing with her famous family members. While once chatting with The Guardian in September 2013, the Somewhere In Time actress — who found love with boyfriend David Green — explained why she never has to think twice about putting her children at the top of her priority list.

“The kids know I would choose family over any role and over anything in my life,” the Golden Globe winner insisted at the time. “I don’t know if I’m a great mum. I’m the best mum I know how to be. I think it’s all about listening to your children, communicating, and caring enough to be involved in their life.”

“I was around for all of my kids,” she continued. “When they were young, anywhere I filmed, I took them with me. When they were younger I had to make compromises, sometimes about not taking roles that may have taken me away from them too much. They know that I love what I do, and they also know we’re all about family, so they are all about family.”

Scroll through the gallery below to see pics from Jane’s rare outing with her entire brood!