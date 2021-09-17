Jane Powell made her claim to fame as a Hollywood actress in films like Seven Brides for Seven Brothers and Royal Wedding, but in real life, she was a bride five times. Aside from her latest marriage with husband Dickie Moore, the beloved late star had four ex-spouses, including Geary Steffen, Patrick Nerney and more.

Tragically, Jane died at age 92 on September 16, the showbiz alum’s longtime friend Susan Granger confirmed to the Associated Press. The pal said Jane died at her home in Wilton, Connecticut, of natural causes.

“Jane was the most wonderful friend,” Susan said to the outlet in a statement. “She was candid, she was honest. You never asked Jane a question you didn’t want an absolutely honest answer to.”

The A Date With Judy actress was a staple in Hollywood, having made her acting debut in 1944’s Song of the Open Road. After snagging parts in Three Daring Daughters, Luxury Liner and Two Weeks With Love, Jane found herself cast in 1951’s Royal Wedding opposite icon Fred Astaire.

Jane wasn’t the first choice for the film’s lead, though. As the Hit the Deck alum once recalled, June Allyson was first announced as Fred’s costar, but when she withdrew because she became pregnant, Judy Garland was cast as her replacement. However, Judy also backed out for personal issues.

“They had to give it to me,” Jane once joked about being next in line. “Everybody else is pregnant.” Despite the way she was cast, Jane proved to be a total success and went on to appear in hits like Fantasy Island, The Love Boat, Growing Pains and Murder, She Wrote.

While she was getting a taste of Hollywood fame, Jane was also juggling plenty of personal responsibilities, such as marriage and motherhood. The star wed her first husband, Geary Steffen, in 1949, and they became the parents of their two kids, Gearhardt Anthony Steffen III and Suzanne Ilene Steffen. When their romance ended in 1953, Jane moved on with her second spouse, Patrick Nerney, in 1954.

Similar to her first marriage, it didn’t last for Jane and Patrick. Before calling it quits in 1963, though, the exes expanded the actress’ family when she gave birth to their daughter and Jane’s youngest, Lindsey Averill Nerney.

Jane gave love a shot with two other men — James Fitzgerald in 1965 and David Parlour in 1978 — before falling in love with her fifth husband, Dickie Moore. The lovebirds said “I do” in 1988 and were wed for nearly two decades up until Dickie’s death in September 2015.

For a complete timeline of Jane’s love life, plus to learn about her five marriages, keep scrolling.