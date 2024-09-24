Your account
Privacy Policy Terms and Conditions
Already have an account?
Get back to the
Jane Fonda Looks Amazing on Paris Fashion Week Runway [Photos]

Kristy Sparow/Getty Images for L'Oréal Paris

Jane Fonda, 86, Looks Amazing in Silver as She Walks the Runway at Paris Fashion Week: See Photos

Style
Sep 24, 2024 11:31 am·
By
Picture

Jane Fonda strutted her stuff at the L’Oréal Paris’ Le Défilé Walk Your Worth runway event at Paris Fashion Week! The 86-year-old film icon looked like a total pro while walking the runway at the September 23 showcase, held to celebrate women’s empowerment.

 

 

Conversation

All comments are subject to our Community Guidelines. Closer Weekly does not endorse the opinions and views shared by our readers in our comment sections. Our comments section is a place where readers can engage in healthy, productive, lively, and respectful discussions. Offensive language, hate speech, personal attacks, and/or defamatory statements are not permitted. Advertising or spam is also prohibited.

Picture
Latest Video