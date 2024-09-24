Jane Fonda Looks Amazing on Paris Fashion Week Runway [Photos]

Jane Fonda strutted her stuff at the L’Oréal Paris’ Le Défilé Walk Your Worth runway event at Paris Fashion Week! The 86-year-old film icon looked like a total pro while walking the runway at the September 23 showcase, held to celebrate women’s empowerment.
Embracing the Gray
Jane rocked her gray locks, which perfectly matched her silver sequined trench coat and sneakers.
“I tell you, I’m so happy I let it go gray,” Jane said about her hair during a 2021 interview with Ellen DeGeneres. “Enough already with so much time wasted, so much money spent, so many chemicals — I’m through with that.”
Sensible Footwear
Instead of high heels, Jane opted for a pair of silver sneakers, the perfect touch for her ultra glamorous look.
Rocking the Red Lip
She wore red lipstick for an added pop of color and gave the audience a wink when she made it to the end of the runway.
An Advocate
Over the years, Jane has been adamant about wearing recycled clothing and how the fashion industry has impacted climate change.
“We spend too much money, we buy too many things, and then we get rid of them,” she said. “We try to develop our identity by shopping, right? We gotta stop that — stop all this consumerism.”
A Lot to Celebrate
The Academy Award winner is gearing up to celebrate her 87th birthday on December 21.
A Runway to Remember
Other superstars in attendance included Andie MacDowell, Kendall Jenner and Eva Longoria. Andie, 66, also embraced her gray hair while walking the runway.
