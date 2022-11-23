In July 2022, Janai Norman officially joined the weekend edition of Good Morning America after six years as an ABC News correspondent. She has charmed viewers with her personality and stunning looks on the program and on social media. The reporter has shown off her fabulous swimwear in photos while taking trips with her family all over the world.

Janai posted a video while vacationing with her sister and son in California in August 2022. The clips were full of beautiful scenery, beach trips and bikini moments for the broadcaster. She adventured to the West Coast to film episodes of Oh Baby!, an educational series about baby animals. Traveling has long been a passion of hers.

Janai is happily married to her husband, Eli Norman. The pair got engaged in Barcelona, Spain, in April 2017. The newscaster shared a sweet photo from their oceanfront proposal on Instagram. One month after their engagement, the couple took a trip to Macaneta Island in Mozambique. During the getaway, Janai announced to her Instagram followers that she was six months pregnant with her first child.

Their son arrived in December 2017. In May 2018, the lovebirds wed in a gorgeous ceremony with their little one by their side. After their nuptials, the newlyweds and their tot vacationed in Jamaica where they spent time at Dunn’s River Falls and Montego Bay. The happy family has also traveled to Argentina, the Caribbean Islands, Aruba and Brazil.

In October 2019, Janai and her hubby announced that they were expecting their second child together at their favorite place — the beach! The duo and their little guy wore matching dinosaur costumes and placed a dinosaur egg in the sand to reveal the big news in an adorable photo. Soon after the announcement, the TV personality showed off her baby bump in a striped swimsuit on vacation.

Ahead of the arrival of her daughter, Janai documented her adventures in South Africa, Tobago and Ghana on Instagram. In May 2020, the TV host announced she had given birth to her second child. Though she has remained pretty private about her kids, she did offer a rare glimpse at parenthood in a sentimental post.

“Seeing my son as a big brother and hearing my husband baby talk this little girl who is his mini twin (for now) is the icing on top,” she wrote on Instagram. “I don’t know how I got so lucky with this little family we’ve created. My world feels lighter, brighter and whole. My heart is overflowing with love, and I’m overwhelmed with gratitude.”

Since becoming a mom of two, Janai has added many more stamps to her passport with her family by her side! The journalist has posted numerous photos spending time on the world’s most beautiful beaches and soaking up the sun!

Keep scrolling to see Janai’s beautiful bikini photos.