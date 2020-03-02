Hollywood lost another great star. James Lipton, creator of Inside the Actors Studio, died at the age of 93. The A-lister passed away the morning of Monday, March 2 at his New York City home, his wife, Kedakai Turner, told The Hollywood Reporter. She also said the icon had been battling bladder cancer for a while now.

“There are so many James Lipton stories, but I’m sure he would like to be remembered as someone who loved what he did and had tremendous respect for all the people he worked with,” Kedakai said, according to TMZ.

For nearly 25 years, James hosted Inside the Actors Studio. The series moved from Bravo to Ovation TV in the 23rd season, and after learning about the writer’s death, the media company released a statement.

“We celebrate and honor the great legacy of James Lipton. James is beloved around the world for his passion, insight, and dedication to the craft of acting. With ‘Inside the Actors Studio,’ James has created a long-lasting impact on the acting world. Ovation mourns his loss and offers deepest condolences to his family, friends and fans,” it read.

On Inside the Actors Studio, James spoke to celebrities about their craft and found out what makes them tick. The series debuted in 1994 and in September 2018, the Doctors writer announced he was stepping down as host of the show.

“It’s very gratifying to see the legacy of Inside the Actors Studio being carried forward for a new generation to appreciate and enjoy. I made a vow early on that we would not deal in gossip — only in craft, and Ovation, as a network to the arts, will continue that tradition with the next seasons of the series,” James said. “I’m excited to see the new hosts engage with the guests and students and continue to entertain viewers in the US and around the world.” Instead of hiring a new host, the show featured guest hosts including Alec Baldwin and Jane Lynch, who took to Twitter to share her thoughts. “Oh, my heart. I worked with him on Arrested Development. He revered actors and the process. And what a wonderful guy. He will be missed. #RipJamesLipton,” she wrote.

Even though James is gone, he’ll always be remembered as one of the best TV hosts ever!