Hollywood icon James Caan earned more than 100 film and television credits throughout his six decades in the spotlight. The Emmy nominee died at the age of 82 on July 6, 2022. He leaves behind an incredible legacy of memorable roles and iconic moments on the big screen.

“It is with great sadness that we inform you of the passing of Jimmy on the evening of July 6,” a statement posted on his Twitter account on July 7, 2022, read. “The family appreciates the outpouring of love and heartfelt condolences and asks that you continue to respect their privacy during this difficult time.”

Born in 1940 in New York, James realized that he wanted to become an actor once he started college. His passion for performing translated well when he began starring in off-Broadway plays in the early ’60s. The Hollywood Walk of Fame recipient snagged roles in several popular television series like Naked City, The Untouchables and Wide Country at the start of his career. In 1969, James joined Robert Duvall in The Rain People.

But The Godfather was truly the breakout role that placed him in a category with several other incredible Hollywood legends. The 1972 classic grew into an incredible franchise. He reprised his role for a small cameo in The Godfather Part II in 1974. In 1977, a miniseries was made for television called The Godfather Saga. It was developed based on the successful movies and each episode featured iconic scenes from both. There was no shortage of James’ scene-stealing moments in each episode.

In most of his films, James played a hero or took part in some kind of thrilling action sequence. He admitted during a January 2021 interview with the Independent that he was “always cast as Mister Tough Guy or Mister Hero.” Still, he found a way to truly make each character his own.

In February 2022, James stepped out to celebrate the 50th anniversary of The Godfather with several of his castmates. His son James Caan Jr. attended the event with him and posed for photos. The Academy Award nominee was also a dad to Tara Caan, Scott Caan, Alexander Caan and Jacob Caan.

In his later years, James worked on Undercover Grandpa, Out of Blue and Queen Bees. He had three other projects in the works at the time of his death including the film Fast Charlie with Piers Brosnan and Morena Baccarin.