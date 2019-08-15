Nothing but honesty! Jada Pinkett Smith and her husband Will Smith may be in the public eye, but that hasn’t stopped them from discussing the ups and downs of their marriage — and they have a good reason for doing so.

The Girls Trip actress, 47, appeared as a guest on the Late Show with Stephen Colbert on Wednesday, August 14, and opened up about why she and the Independence Day star, 50, were an open book when they sat-down together for a candid chat in 2018 on Jada’s Facebook show Red Table Talk. “What was really important about Will and I doing that show together — two things: First of all was really to kind of get rid of the idea that people in the public eye have perfect relationships,” the Gotham star explained.

“We were kind of sick of living up to that. We were real sick of it,” Jada continued. “And then second of all, really having myself and Will come and talk about our relationship — sometimes you see just women do it alone or you just see a guy do it.” Jada also understood the platform they have, and the impact their words could have on others.

“Us coming together and taking responsibility for both of our parts and also Will being the successful guy that he is and being willing to share what his pitfalls were in the relationship and in his family, you can’t imagine how many other successful men called and said, ‘Wow, my wife has been saying the same thing for years,'” Jada said. “‘Because you said it, it opened my eyes and because you said it, I’m willing to listen.’”

The pair tied the knot in 1997, and they share two kids — son Jaden, 21, and daughter Willow, 18. The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air alum also has another son, Trey, 26, with his former partner, Sheree Zampino. While the couple have worked hard to stay marriage over 20 years in the spotlight, Jade once opened up about how tough it is seeing other relationships in Hollywood fall apart.

“I’ve been watching a lot marriages dissolve around me. It’s been really painful. Marriages change,” Jada wrote in an August 25 2018 Instagram post. “Sometimes they need to be reimagined and transformed. Sometimes they are simply over. But either way, I pray that folks going thru this painful transition find the patience and the love within to not throw the ‘babies’ out with the bath water.”

We are so happy to see how strong Will and Jada have remained in their marriage!