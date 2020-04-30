A Different World actress Jada Pinkett Smith is learning a lot about her husband, Will Smith, amid the coronavirus pandemic. Jada, 48, revealed she’s seeing an entirely new side of Will, 51, when she spoke with her 19-year-old daughter, Willow, and her mother, Adrienne, on Red Table Talk.

“I gotta be honest. I think one of the things that I’ve realized is that I don’t know Will at all,” she said of her husband of 23 years. When Adrienne asked her daughter why she felt that way, Jada responded, “I feel like there’s a layer that you get to, life gets busy and you create these stories in your head and then you hold onto these stories and that is your idea of your partner, that’s not who your partner is.”

In an effort to try to get to know her husband better, the Madagascar star explained she’s now “going through the process of having to dissolve all of those stories and all the ideas of Will.”

Jada added, “This is intimacy.” She said, “Just being able to get to who our loved ones are beyond that which we have perceived.”

It also helps that the two actors are working on their friendship. “The thing that Will and I are learning to do is be friends,” the Red Table Talk host shared. “You get into all these ideas of what intimate relationships are supposed to look like, what marriages are supposed to be.”

Jada confessed, “Will and I are in the process of him taking the time to learn to love himself, me taking the time to learn to love myself and us building a friendship along the way.” But with all the time they’re spending on themselves, Jada made sure she remains close with Will.

The mom of two explained that it’s very easy for a couple to lose touch with one another. “Let me tell you, that’s been something, to be married to somebody 20-some odd years and realize I don’t know you and you don’t know me and also realizing there’s an aspect of yourself you don’t know either,” she revealed.

This is one couple who are dedicated to making it work!