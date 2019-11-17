Still angelic! Charlie’s Angels is back in a new incarnation, but one of the franchise’s original stars, Jaclyn Smith, has never gone away. “What’s interesting is what a winning concept it is and how it can repeat itself in different ways,” Jacklyn, 74, told Daily Mail. “The power of women standing together is very appropriate today.”

Jaclyn has always been a powerful woman. The only actress to remain on the show through Charlie’s Angels’ entire 1976–1981 run, she entered the business world in 1985 with her pioneering collection of women’s clothing for Kmart. And she triumphed over adversity in her personal life, beating breast cancer and finding happiness as a wife, mother and grandmother. “I really feel the fountain of youth is inside, not out,” she has said. “I really feel my best when I’m just surrounded with love, when I’m with my family and we’re all having a wonderful time together.”

She grew up with strong family values in Houston as the daughter of a dentist. Though she dreamed of a career as a ballet dancer, she found fame as a model and actress. Her first two marriages didn’t work out because of professional jealousy. “They were both actors, and they didn’t like [my success],” she added to Daily Mail of Roger Davis and Dennis Cole.

While her third marriage, to British cinematographer Anthony Richmond, ended in divorce after eight years in 1989, it did bring Jaclyn her greatest joys: son Gaston, 37, and daughter Spencer, 33. “Family is always first,” Jaclyn told Woman’s Day. “Even though my kids are older, I still like to sit down and have dinner with them as much as I can.”

In 1997, she settled down with the love of her life, her fourth husband, surgeon Brad Allen. “What we have in common is a love of family,” she continued to Daily Mail. “He’s an incredible stepfather.”

Both of Jaclyn’s kids have given her a grandchild: Spencer’s daughter, Bea, 3, and Gaston’s daughter, Olivia, 7 months. “When you’re with them, nothing else matters,” she gushed to People. “You’re really in the moment. You’ve come a distance in life, and you really know what’s important. You just forget it all.”

The grandkids help keep Jaclyn young, along with good habits like eating healthy (“lots of berries and vegetables”), exercising regularly and not smoking or drinking. As for plastic surgery, she’s opted against any major procedures. “You want to be careful because you want to look like yourself — you don’t want to look plastic,” she noted to Daily Mail.

Having a doctor in the house also keeps her from going under the knife. “There are little things I would like to do, but Brad doesn’t want me to,” Jaclyn added to Daily Mail. “He knows surgery can go wrong.”

These days, Jaclyn feels like everything is going right. “I remember once saying, ‘I really want to challenge myself,’ and believe me, I got that wish,” she continued to Daily Mail. “I feel very proud at my age to still be doing it all.”

